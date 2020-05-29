HOWARD — Charlotte Bernice Grove, 84, of Howard, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Knox Community Hospital, in Mount Vernon.

Charlotte was born Sept. 5, 1935, in Bellaire, to George Leonard and Estelle Charlotte (Vertel) Hall.

She graduated from Martins Ferry High School. She married Ron Grove Feb. 17, 2008. Previously, she was married to Ralph D. Nicholson for 36 years. He passed away July 20, 2004.

Charlotte was an office manager for Wheeling Steel, Clifford Motors, Stone and Thomas, and Elder Beerman. She attended Mount Vernon Baptist Temple, and loved archery, bowling, trying new recipes, and OSU sports.

Charlotte will be deeply missed by her husband Ron; children, Cindy (Ric) Harvel of Andover and Holly (Perry) Brown of Cheyenne, WY; grandchildren, Jason (Sara), Jarod, Brandon, Brayden and Sarayah; great-grandchildren Elisha, Sonya, Patrick, Levi and Miriam; as well as nieces and nephews, step children and step grandchildren.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Noel Carroll; husband Ralph; and her brother, George Leonard Hall Jr.

Friends may call Saturday, May 30, from 10 – 11 a.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Mount Vernon Chapel. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home with Rev Ric Harvel officiating. Burial will be at Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Vernon Baptist Temple 21453 Floralwood Dr., Howard, Ohio 43028.