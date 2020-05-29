Area schools to start training Monday

With athletic training and conditioning permitted to resume May 26, area schools Mount Vernon, Highland, Danville and Centerburg won’t be opening their facilities until Monday.

The delay gave them time to coordinate within the school districts and disseminate the plan to coaches, athletes and parents.

“We felt like it wasn’t enough time for our school districts to gear back up in terms of communication between coaches on the use of facilities, getting with our custodial staff to make sure that facilities were cleaned properly and that we had a plan to sanitize those areas that were used every time that we’re done with them,” Highland athletic director Mike DeLaney said.

“Some people started (May 26) when you were permitted to,” Mount Vernon athletic director Justin Sanford said. “We wanted to make sure this was in our parents’ and coaches’ hands before.”

East Knox, Fredericktown and Utica are still developing their respective plans.

“I know the kids are ready to get back to work,” Danville athletic director Matt Moore said. “It’s been a little bit of relaxation for multiple-sport athletes. They (got) a little bit of a break and could rest before they get back at it.”

The four schools that have released their plans are following the recommendations sent out by the Ohio High School Athletic Association last week, though each have made alterations.

The OHSAA-distributed plan has guidance on pre-workout screenings, limitations on gatherings, facilities cleaning, physical activities and athletic equipment and hydration.

The OHSAA lifted its “10-day rule” normally utilized in June and July that allows for coaching. Workouts within teams during those 10 days are considered voluntary, which remains a key point this summer.

Moore noted it’s even more imperative for coaches to not hold it against kids for not participating now.

“It’s hard to force a kid to be there,” Moore said. “It’s ultimately the parents’ decision on if they want to send their child. It’s each individual parent’s decision if they feel safe or not. We can’t make it mandatory that they be there, so we have to be fine with that.”

The choice to delay reopening is itself an alteration to the guide. Centerburg, Highland and Danville are planning to extend the first phase beyond two weeks. Mount Vernon plans to follow the timeline.

“Every school/program should start at Phase 1 of this program and remain there for at least 14 calendar days,” the OHSAA guidance said. “If there is a downward/flat trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period, a school may progress to Phase 2, where a new 14-day period of tracking of cases should begin. If there is another 14-day downward/flat trajectory of cases, schools may progress to Phase 3.”

DeLaney said that was the biggest catalyst for Highland’s alteration to the guidelines.

“I’m not sure we’ve had (14 days of downward/flat trajectory of cases),” he said. “That’s why we didn’t put phases in our document.”

The OHSAA noted that they “adhere to any and all state orders and recommendations.” Those guidelines lay out a three-phase plan with two-week timeframes between each phase, which may be regressed at any point by “governmental leadership,” the OHSAA and/or the school district.

The first phase allows for only 10 people per group, including coaches, and those groups cannot change. It also means that teams cannot work out every day, something that Moore and Porter were in favor of anyway.

“We don’t want to burn anybody out,” Moore said.

“We want our athletes to understand that, right now, it’s not mandatory,” Porter said. “We’d love for you to be there and get some work in, but we also understand if you’re not ready to come back out yet.”

Mount Vernon is using the two-week guideline between phases.

“We’re obviously checking numbers and making sure there’s not drastic increases in cases and hospitalizations,” Sanford said. “Then we can safely move to Phase 2. So, come July 1 with Phase 3, you’re allowed to have 50 (people) inside and 50 outside. It’s more of a normal-type practice even though you’re not allowed to have physical contact. You’re allowed to bring more kids in. So, volleyball can essentially be practicing with a team, still maintaining — three feet at this point — distancing. You can have a practice-type environment.

“We felt like July 1 was a good day for us to enter Phase 3. Then we can move towards a little bit more sense of normalcy.”

The NBA shut down after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive right before a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 11. The OHSAA postponed the winter tournaments and spring seasons March 13.

Sanford doesn’t believe a positive test will shut anything down at this point.

“The reality of it is that there’s going to be more positive tests … as testing is ramping up across the state,” he said. “I think the numbers are going to continue to increase. But I think the primary concern is the hospitalizations. If we see a rise in cases and hospitalizations that are jumping significantly, then it may extend a phase. If that happens and numbers in Knox County and Mount Vernon shoot up — and it may include one of our kids at Mount Vernon — then we may have to extend Phase 1.

What happens if a Mount Vernon athlete tests positive?

“We’re going to work with (Knox County health commissioner) Julie Miller and she may say that that individual was in contact with these eight or nine (people) and this coach. So, we may want to isolate them and monitor them moving forward,” Sanford said. “As I shared with our coaches, I think it’s going to be a fluid restart. We’re going to monitor numbers. We’re going to make sure that our kids and coaches are impacted by it.”

Schools are planning on two or three days per week to prevent groups or sports from running into each other.

“We’re easing back into it because coaches haven’t been with any of the athletes since the beginning of March,” Porter said. “If you have a workout on Monday and bring them back Tuesday, their bodies are sore. We don’t want anybody getting hurt or injured.”

“We’re not opening our facilities to our community right now,” DeLaney said. “We’re allowing practices on our baseball and softball fields. In terms of alumni coming in and working out or kids coming in and shooting, we’re not allowing any of that. I’ve been in contact with (people that walk the track) and asked them change their walking habits to the evening.”

DeLaney met with athletic directors from the other Morrow County schools in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference as well as the Morrow County health department to work through guidelines.

“(Mount Gilead athletic director) Scott Brickner set the meeting up to make sure we were all on the same page … and how we were going to move forward,” DeLaney said. “We tried to follow (OHSAA recommendations) the best we could and fit it in with how we want to operate.”

DeLaney plans to continue meeting with the Morrow County Health Department to determine when it’ll be able to enter the second phase of those guidelines.

Centerburg, Highland and Danville are also planning to not utilize the weight room at first.

“We’re not using our weight room for the first two weeks or so because of the restrictions for being inside,” DeLaney said. “So, all of our physical activity will be outside. At least for us, we wanted the kids to be out and moving because a lot of them haven’t done much for the last three months and we want to make sure they’re in a good spot before we get into the weight room and get after it.”

“Everything weight-room-wise is going to be done outside with dumbbells and plates,” Porter said. “I would say the whole month of June is going to be focusing on conditioning and some strength training. Then, maybe after the first couple of weeks, (coaches) will start introducing some skill work and stuff like that.”

DeLaney, Sanford and Porter had a Zoom meeting with other area athletic directors including Nathan Bellman of Fredericktown, Clear Fork’s Jeff Gottfried and Westerville North’s Wes Elifritz.

“It was nice for me to be in there because for those five or six districts, we’re all basically doing the same with little variations,” DeLaney said. “Everybody’s trying to make the protocols fit in with what’s best for their school.”

Moore, who also coaches boys basketball at Danville, decided to cancel some of the school’s normal summer activities.

“I know it’s a very important summer for us,” he said. “We have a lot of underclassmen that need work to get better. We have little kids basketball camp that I enjoy and all our players enjoy as well. We’re disappointed that we can’t have that this year.”

Mount Vernon is in the process of completing its fieldhouse.

“I’m certainly hopeful that, come August 1, that we’ll be able to utilize the facility at its fullest potential,” Sanford said. “That includes locker rooms. That’s going to be a big one. That’s going to be very helpful if we can open that facility and have additional locker rooms so that we can space people out … and we’re not sharing locker space between girls soccer and girls volleyball and girls cross country and girls tennis all in a small, confined area. Having that facility open will be very helpful.”