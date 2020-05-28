Youth virtual fishing tournament series offered this summer

MOUNT VERNON — School is out and summer is upon us, are you wondering what your kids are going to do? Join the Knox County Park District and Ariel-Foundation Park as they host a partnered event for youth. Due to the ongoing concern of COVID-19 many educational programs and events have been canceled for the summer, however, staff from the Ariel-Foundation Park and KCPD are expanding the horizon for virtual activities which allow for social distancing and a non-gathering of a group.

Last week the Knox County Park District announced signups for a Virtual Youth Fishing Tournament series offered throughout the summer. Tournaments will be held every other week beginning June 13 and is for ages 8-18 to compete.

The tournaments are hosted via a mobile app called Fish Donkey. The app must be downloaded on a mobile device and a profile must be created for each person to participate. The app will record each angler’s success as they catch the fish, identify the species and measure its length. A photo must be uploaded of the fish as well as the angler holding it. Live leaderboards will be running through the duration of the tournament and participants can view their standings compared to the other entrants. Anglers are required to fish a body of water within Knox County and if fishing on public lands, a required Ohio fishing license needs to be obtained for individuals 16 and older. The species categories for the tournament include bluegill, smallmouth and largemouth bass, catfish, carp and a category for “any other fish.” A required measuring device will be needed to measure the fish appropriately and each fish caught will be uploaded to the leaderboards. Live or artificial bait may be used and if fishing equipment is needed, the Kokosing Valley Jr. Anglers Youth club will loan out some fishing rods for use during the tournament.

The first tournament is scheduled for Saturday, June 13 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Entries will be taken for the first 75 youth to register. Prizes will be awarded per tournament and entries fees are waived through the sponsorship of Ariel-Foundation Park Conservancy and the Knox County Park District.

This is a great way to start the summer and outdoor activities are encouraged. Make plans to fish the Kokosing River which is abundant with smallmouth bass or Ariel-Foundation Park lakes. For more details of the event, visit the Knox County Park District at www.knoxcountyparks.org and click on June events.

