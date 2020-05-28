MVPD executes search warrant on James Street residence

MOUNT VERNON – On Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at approximately 10:50 PM, officers of the Mount Vernon Police Department Emergency Services Unit executed a search warrant at 209 James Street, Mount Vernon, Ohio.

The search warrant was the result of an investigation by the Mount Vernon Police Detective Division with the assistance of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office into ongoing illicit drug activities being conducted at the residence. During the search numerous items of drug abuse and drug trafficking were seized as evidence.

A resident of the home, Rockey E. Clark, 30, was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs, a third degree felony. He was transported to the Knox County Jail without incident where he was incarcerated. Clark is being held without bond at this time.

The Mount Vernon Police Department is a member of the METRICH Enforcement Unit, a multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement task force dedicated to the improvement of the quality of life for the citizens of the METRICH region by reducing the availability of illegal drugs and weapons through community partnerships and promoting safe, secure neighborhoods.

The Mount Vernon Police Department would like to thank our partners and the citizens that have assisted the Mount Vernon Police Department during this investigation.

