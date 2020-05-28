Mount Vernon native’s ‘The Command Center’ to perform on virtual stage

MOUNT VERNON — Typically an in-person experience of mass gathering, theaters around the country have closed their doors due to the COVID-19 national health crisis. The shutdown creates significant challenges but also new possibilities for theatrical innovation, appreciation and connection with one’s roots.

Mount Vernon native Steven Meeker Jr., professionally known as SMJ, is a produced playwright currently based in New York with five full-length plays under his belt. SMJ identifies as non-binary and prefers the use of gender-neutral pronouns —they, their, them — when referring to oneself.

This Saturday at 7:30 p.m., SMJ will present one of their new plays in a virtually staged reading on Zoom. SMJ said they hope to see some familiar faces from Mount Vernon in the audience online.

The 90-minute drama-comedy, entitled “The Command Center” tells the story of six women who have been cast in a remake of the popular superhero television series “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.” The women train and navigate the labyrinth of gender politics, body image, and the pressure of being superheroes.

More information about the Saturday Zoom reading available at www.stevenmeekerjr.com/the-command-center . Interested people can email SMJ at thecommandcenterplay@gmail.com .

“Everything isn’t what it seems,” SMJ said.

Admission is donation based. The proceeds will go toward the cast, all of whom have had jobs affected by COVID-19, according to SMJ.

SMJ hopes the low-cost, remotely-accessible virtual platform will make theater more available for people craving entertainment and connection during quarantine and open up new doors for under-appreciated talents.

SMJ chose the well-known Power Rangers as a device to launch a dialogue about what it means for women to be heroes in 2020. SMJ said the original Power Rangers — which debuted in 1993 — has in itself a complex history with gender roles and expression, especially in the ways of color.

“People are very weird about if a man is given a specific color,” SMJ noted. “I remembered the first time a male was given the color yellow, that was like a big thing. Or the fact that red is the color of the leader traditionally, and in the almost 20 years of the history of Power Rangers, only one woman was a Red Ranger. And she was a Red Ranger for two episodes.”

SMJ acknowledged that, just like in the fictional world of Power Rangers, certain real-world groups and individuals are often overlooked and underpaid in theater — due to the industry’s structure which financially rewards producers more than the actors, or ingrained cultural biases that contemporary theater makers seek to overcome.

SMJ shared that in their younger years, they took part in musicals and plays mostly by white men.

“At the time that was what was available and that’s what was going to sell. But now we are in a time where everybody looks different. Why not listen to a mixed, trans person, writing a play about topics that aren’t necessarily revolutionary, just a different voice in the room?” SMJ asked.

“The Command Center” features nine actresses from across the country, from Connecticut, Pennsylvania, to Maryland and DC. The hope is that the virtual platform will bring together audiences from all over as well.

“I’m just hoping there are different voices that go to different communities,” SMJ said. “I think this is a moment of bringing people together from everywhere, not just theater people.”

“The Command Center” is one of their “tamest” plays suitable for audiences 13 years old and older. It is also a fast-paced comedy that SMJ hopes will provide an evening of relaxation for people from stress, trauma and grief.

Quoting their late father who passed away recently, SMJ said: “If people have two dollars left, they would spend it on two things. One: food, because people have to eat. And two: something to make them laugh. We all need that. People need to laugh.”

Having grown up in Mount Vernon, SMJ expressed a desire to use this platform to reconnect and share the gifts they received in Knox County with the rest of the world.

SMJ highlighted how they benefited from the small but tight-knit arts community in Knox County, growing under the wings of local arts educators Joe and Marty Bell, gaining experience and finding opportunities at community theater organizations, MTVarts and Mount Vernon Players.

“Joseph and Marty Bell used to drive me to mime (class) every day every summer, because my mom and dad were working. They were like ‘no, you’re going to mime class, so we’re going to take you,’” SMJ shared.

Today, SMJ is a professional instructor who has taught and coached mime in various workshops and productions. They graduated from Otterbein University in 2017 with an Acting BFA and minor in Dance. Since then, SMJ has been an Artistic Resident at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center and a resident at the HBMG Foundation’s National Winter Playwrights Retreat, performed in numerous theater productions and has written five full-length plays — including “The Command Center”

“The Command Center” was a semi-finalist for the 2019 Normal Ave NAPSeries. SMJ’s website gives this blurb for the play: “Red can’t read. Green isn’t in control. Pink is caught in the middle. Blue won’t give an inch. Yellow is too nice. Black is talking to a glass tube. For a month, six women live and train inside an isolated Command Center for a highly-anticipated reboot of a certain 90’s children program. In this toxic environment, who will the power protect?”

More information about the Saturday Zoom reading available at www.stevenmeekerjr.com/the-command-center.