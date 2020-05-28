Knox County unemployment claims continue to rise

GAMBIER — The jobless claims for Knox County continue to show astounding numbers.

According to Knox County Department of Job and Family Services Director Matthew Kurtz, the unemployment numbers are still very high for our county. The unemployment numbers include a drastically increased amount of people who are considered to be “continuing” claimants or claimants that have not had resolved claims.

“In Knox County in April there were 1,895 new jobless claims and a continuing number of claimants of 11,645,” said Kurtz. “That compares to 2,443 new claims and 3,525 continuing in March; 96 new claims and 1,357 continuing in February, and 177 new, 1547 continuing in January. The state just released the unemployment numbers for the entire state a 16.8 percent, but has not yet released the breakdown by counties. I estimate based on the above numbers that we’ll be in the 16.5 percent to 17.5 percent range as a county.”

Knox County JFS has also seen an increase in the number of people requesting their other services, such as cash assistance, food assistance, and Medicaid. According to Kurtz there should be an increase in Medicaid applications due to people losing the insurance that they were able to have through their work, which can last up to a certain amount of time after the person has been let go from their job. Food assistance distribution has increased in conjunction with other funding that residents Which allows residents to receive aid for students in their households who qualify for school lunch programs.

“We saw a 10 percent increase in the number of people on cash assistance, a 12.5 percent increase in food assistance cases, and a 1 percent increase in Medicaid cases in April,” said Kurtz.

That breaks down to 330 individuals on cash assistance (up from an average of 300 per month in 2019); 6,526 individuals on food assistance (up from an average of 5,800 per month in 2019), and 12,531 individuals on Medicaid (up from an average of 12,455 per month in 2019).

Kurtz further reported “a large surge” in the amount of food assistance distributed due to additional money that the state pushed out to individuals on the program. This was to supplement low-income families who now had children missing out on school lunch programs. JFS averages $692,000 in food assistance distribution per month; April’s total was $1,628,000.

The most in-demand service from JFS is the food assistance program, and once shut off and eviction restrictions are lifted, the Knox County DJFS partnership with Kno-Ho-Co for rent and heating assistance will be more pronounced.

“Food assistance has been our most requested service,” said Kurtz. “We also partner with Kno-Ho-Co to provide rent and heating assistance and they haven’t seen a large increase in demand yet, but we expect that might be coming up once the restrictions on shut-offs and evictions are lifted.”

“The Knox County DJFS is the access point for Cash Assistance, Food Assistance, and Medicaid,” said Kurtz. “Residents can get the process of signing up for one of these services by visiting benefits.ohio.gov and filling out an online application or they can call 1-844-640-6446 to request an application be mailed to them.”

The JFS office is optimistic regarding the future employment numbers for our county and the future of the implementation of any services that the office can provide to our residents during this difficult time.

“I’m hoping that we will see the situation start to improve as businesses start to reopen in our county.” said Kurtz.