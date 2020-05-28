Kenyon College plans for students’ August return

GAMBIER — Students will be returning for fall classes at Kenyon College, a college spokesperson has confirmed.

“We have yet to finalize our academic calendar but are targeting late August for the start of classes on campus and in-person,” said Mary Keister, the college director of news media relations.

College leadership plans to update the Kenyon community by mid-June regarding adjustments in operations with public health in mind that will be needed as students, faculty and staff return.

“We are working with state and local health officials this summer to adapt our spaces and practices to be ready to welcome students back for in-person instruction,” Keister offered.

Like many colleges and universities, Kenyon suspended in-person classes in March, with President Sean Decatur announcing March 10 that students would not return to classes until March 28 due to precautions involving COVID-19. The campus was later closed for the remainder of the academic year with students completing their academic work online.

The college has yet to announce a reschedule date for its 192nd commencement ceremonies, marking graduation for the Class of 2020, which was to occur May 16.

On Friday, Kenyon will be offering a Class of 2020 Senior Celebration online event at 7 p.m., according to the college website. While not intended to take the place of commencement, it will offer “a mix of formal moments and special surprises.” Austin Johnson, assistant professor of sociology who was to deliver this year’s baccalaureate address, will provide remarks. Also speaking will be Senior Class President Jodi-Ann Wang. An announcement of degrees will be made.

To adapt to online classes the past few months, Kenyon students have become proficient about sharing their projects with fellow students and faculty, Keister said. As one example, the Senior Art Exhibition, normally shown in Gund Gallery, found an online home. A “Music and Entrepreneurship” class created a virtual collaboration, the Kenyon Harmony Project. It featured original music from students, alumni and employees shared over the spring.