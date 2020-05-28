GAMBIER — Kathleen “Kay” Ruth Locke, 81, of Gambier passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 26, 2020, at Ohio Eastern Star Home in Mount Vernon. She was born Feb. 11, 1939, in Xenia to the late James and Mary (Fiedler) Crawford.

Kay earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Toledo. She retired from Kenyon College with many years of service. Kay and her husband, Ben, attended the Gay Street United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon. She played the flute for the Knox County Symphony and sang with the Kenyon Community Choir. Kay volunteered for many years at the Gorman Nature Center in Richland County.

Kay is survived by her husband, Benjamin Locke; sons, Michael, David, Jeffrey and Daniel Myers; Amber Krabach and James Myers; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Constance Bergquist, Sallie Spears and Margaret Sarracino; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private graveside service on Saturday honoring the life of Kay in the Kokosing Nature Preserve. A full memorial service will be announced at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kenyon College Music Department or the Knox County Symphony in Kay’s memory.

To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kathleen “Kay” Ruth Locke.