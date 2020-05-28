Photography

Board of Elections parking paved

12:33 pm
Mount Vernon News

 

Larry Di Giovanni/News Buckeye Asphalt provided the finish coat Tuesday for parking lot paving in back of the old Central School, which leads into the Knox County Board of Elections main floor at its new location, 105 E. Sugar Street. BOE shares the building with the Knox County Veteran Services Office, which has its entrance facing Chestnut Street. An open house/ribbon cutting date for the two county offices has yet to be announced.

Larry Di Giovanni/News
Buckeye Asphalt provided the finish coat Tuesday for parking lot paving in back of the old Central School, which leads into the Knox County Board of Elections main floor at its new location, 105 E. Sugar Street. BOE shares the building with the Knox County Veteran Services Office, which has its entrance facing Chestnut Street. An open house/ribbon cutting date for the two county offices has yet to be announced.

 

Larry Di Giovanni: 740-397-5333 or larry@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews

 

 

Previous Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 