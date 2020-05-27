Red Cross collecting homemade face coverings for vets

NEWARK — The American Red Cross has provided comfort and care to service members, veterans and their families for over 130 years. Through our Service to the Armed Forces Department, we help members of the military, veterans and their families prepare for, cope with, and respond to the challenges of military service. We provide emergency communications for military members serving abroad, help veterans cope with life after the military and assist families with pre- and post-deployment challenges.

Throughout history, the Red Cross has sought the public’s assistance with projects to help the military and veterans during difficult times.

In wartime, we asked for socks and helmet liners to be knitted; coverings for casts to be sewn; and lap blankets to be crocheted or quilted for injured wheelchair patients. This legacy continues during the current pandemic crisis.

The Central & Southern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross is accepting generous donations of homemade face coverings which we will distribute to the VA Medical Centers in Cincinnati, Dayton, Chillicothe, and Columbus.

If you are interested in making face coverings to support this effort, instructions can be found on the Centers for Disease Control website or in this article. We are particularly looking for face coverings that are sewn, whether by hand or machine.

Please place completed face coverings in a sealed plastic bag, with a note indicating the number of coverings within the bag. The face coverings can be mailed via the US Postage Service to any of the following Red Cross offices:

Greater Cincinnati Tri-State Chapter 2111 Dana Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45207; East Central Ohio Chapter 143 S. 30th Street, Newark, OH 43058; Miami Valley Ohio Chapter 370 W First Street, Dayton, OH 45402; South Central Ohio Chapter 181 N. Bridge Street, Chillicothe, OH 45601; or Greater Columbus Ohio Chapter 995 E. Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43205.

