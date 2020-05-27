Program gets to root causes of abuse

MOUNT VERNON — As the COVID-19 crisis creates an especially challenging environment for domestic violence survivors to seek help, Southeastern Ohio Legal Services (SEOLS) offers “wrap-around” services in the ways of pursuing civil remedies to protect and empower survivors — including legal assistance for housing, divorce, child custody and filing for a civil protection order.

SEOLS’ service is free for lower-income clients. During the COVID-19 crisis, the nonprofit has put on hold some long-term issues like divorce and prioritizes clients with immediate needs to escape violent situations, according to SEOLS Staff Attorney William Canterberry.

Meanwhile, Tyler Hitzfield of Central Ohio Assessment operates a monthly Hands Down program that helps abusers rehabilitate and address the underlying and correlated causes of relationship abuse. In addition to running the Hands Down program, Hitzfield is primarily a substance abuse counselor and a behavioral healthcare supervisor at the Mansfield Correctional Institution.

He said the primary issues people fight about are drinking, children, money, ex-spouses, and older children living in the home.

“I spend a lot of my time helping people understand that it’s not the outside circumstance that’s causing you the internal stress or anger,” Hitzfield said. “It’s rather your own belief system and your own attitudes toward that situation which causes the anger.”

Hitzfield said he has seen 95 percent positive progress and feedback from his clients who appreciated the small, interpersonal group curriculum.

Canterberry, on the other hand, works with survivors to exit the environment of violence and regain control of their lives.

Given the COVID-19 health and economic environment, Canterberry acknowledged that many domestic violence victims may feel like now is not the best time to leave a relationship — given that there are fewer opportunities to leave the home or find another place to stay.

“I know right now it’s incredibly hard (but) you don’t have to wait until things get normal or get better,” Canterberry said. “Because there’s no guarantee that you’re going to get that opportunity. Trust what you think is safe but also reach out.”

A civil protection order (CPO) is a vital legal tool that survivors can use to protect and empower themselves. While the court can issue a no-contact or temporary protection order (TPO) in criminal cases, there are certain advantages to pursuing a CPO in civil court, explained Canterberry.

A CPO can last up to five years. Meanwhile, a no-contact order or TPO in criminal court only lasts until the case is closed. The standard of proof for civil cases is more relaxed than that of criminal cases — while a prosecutor has to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that a crime occurred, a civil plaintiff only has to prove that it is “more than likely” that they are in danger of harm from the abuser.

The CPO can also come with additional remedies like temporary custody, limited financial support and allocation of personal property, “if you can prove them necessary to keep the survivor safe,” Canterberry said.

These remedies afford survivors a greater ability to distance themselves from domestic violence situations. Being able to financially support oneself and have a stable living arrangement, for example, is crucial to a survivor’s recovery.

“Let’s say you have a perpetrator… part of his abuse is to make (the survivor) stay at home and take care of the children. One impediment for (the survivor) trying to get help would be she doesn’t feel like she could pay the rent down the road. The domestic violence civil protection order could have him pay the rent for a limited amount of time until she can get on her feet,” said Canterberry.

Canterberry also shared an example in which his client was able to secure possession of work equipment so she could continue her jewelry-making business.

For recovering abusers, Hitzfield acknowledged that the COVID-19 crisis could amplify some of the stressors of domestic violence. With many unknowns still surrounding the virus, the economic impact and social distance, the uncertainty, leads to fear and leads to anger.

“Anger is described as a secondary emotion. People become angry typically because of fear… or because of hurt,” Hitzfield said.

Part of Hands Down’s program helps participants become aware of this pattern and develop healthier ways to address negative feelings.

“People tend to go from zero to 10,” Hitzfield said. “I try to teach that there’s different scale, like you can be disappointed but it’s not the end of the world.”

The program typically costs around $200 for 12 hours of discussion-based curriculum spread over four weeks, according to Hitzfield. The court could also determine a sliding price scale for court-referred participants based on the individual ability to pay.

Because the groups are small — around seven men and women per session — the program can continue to operate in-person through the pandemic.

For survivors, filing for a CPO is free in any Ohio court regardless of income, according to Canterberry. Plaintiffs may pick up a packet from the clerk’s office at Knox County Common Pleas Court or find the document on the Ohio Supreme Court’s website.

Because domestic violence could be the most lethal when a victim tries to leave the abuser, Canterberry said it is important for others to honor the victim’s own decision and sense of safety.

“We have a duty to make sure our neighbors and friends are safe but ultimately it’s up to the survivor to decide what is the safest course… I encourage neighbors and friends really go to the survivors or victims themselves and give them the opportunity to report instead of thinking you know what’s best and reporting for them,” Canterberry said.

Canterberry echoed Mount Vernon Assistant City Prosecutor Brittany Whitney’s prediction that there will be a “surge” of delayed domestic violence reports later that occurred during the COVID-19 outbreak. As long as the incident occurs within a year, Canterberry said SEOLS will consider taking up the case.

While most of Hitzfield’s clients are referred by Mount Vernon Municipal Court, people can also self-refer by calling 740-326-9520 or make an appointment online at centralohioassessment.com. For more information, contact SEOLS’ client intake at 833-288-2936 or online at seols.org.