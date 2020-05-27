Main Street requests open container events

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Council heard a proposal at its Tuesday meeting that would allow shoppers to carry alcohol throughout a roughly two-block area of downtown during specific events.

Main Street Mount Vernon Director Anthony McNeal and Dana Hess McKinstry gave a presentation on a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) that would allow alcohol purchased at local bars and restaurants to be carried freely throughout part of downtown. The area, as presented by McNeal, would be bordered by Phillips Street on the south (including the area of the small park near the Kokosing River), Chestnut Street to the north, South Gay Street to the east and Mechanic Street to the west.

During designated events, the area would essentially become an alcohol open-carry space. The boundaries would be set by signage, with increased police patrols to make sure alcohol consumption stays inside the area.

All businesses inside the DORA could choose to opt-in or opt-out of the event. Opting in would allow alcohol to be carried into a business, whether they serve liquor or not.

McNeal said specific cups would be provided by Main Street that indicate the alcohol was purchased at participating businesses. Stores would post signs in their windows indicating whether alcohol is allowed inside or not.

McNeal said events using the DORA would bring more people downtown and make it easier for bars and restaurants to participate. Currently, alcohol-related events are restricted to beer gardens and small closed-in, designated areas.

McKinstry said that local businesses cannot participate in beer gardens, due to the alcohol being purchased by an outside distributor.

The presentation was held in a hearing of the planning and zoning committee. Council came away with a lot of questions, which, due to the time limit of the hearing, were not all answered. McNeal said those questions should be forwarded to him.

Questions included how events would be policed, how many events will be held per year, and who will pay for the cups and signage.

Councilmember Mike Hillier encouraged the council to speak with businesses on the issue.

“Look into it as much as you can,” Hillier said. “I don’t know if the way it was laid out tonight is the way we want to do it.”

In other business, City Safety Services Director Rick Dzik promised a savings of $37,000 from a reorganization of city offices. The biggest change would be a consolidation of the street and parks and buildings and grounds offices into a public works department. The public works department would have one department head, as opposed to the two superintendents whom each oversees parks and streets. There would be assistant superintendents for streets, parks and rec and buildings and grounds.

The reorganization would further see property maintenance come under the umbrella of the engineer’s office, as well as create a human resources director. The reductions would see the city go from eight department heads to six.

Dzik said the benefit, in addition to savings, includes the cross-training of parks and streets employees.

The HR position would be created on paper for now, without actually funding it, Dzik said. The city would vote to fund the position “in the next budget cycle,” Dzik said.

Councilmember Tammy Woods said she was having trouble seeing the savings as described by Dzik when she looked at the numbers as presented. Dzik promised to have more information at the next meeting of the council.

An ordinance setting the number of city employees that will get the ball rolling on the reorganization was placed before council Tuesday. The ordinance was given the first reading.

Auditor Terry Scott reported that the loss in income tax to date compared to last year is $1.1 million. Scott said that while all manufacturing has been given the green light to return to production, not all in Mount Vernon have come back at full staff. He noted that Ariel Corp. has gone to three weeks on, one week off schedule.

Scott further said that many businesses, including restaurants, have yet to reopen, and many retail and restaurant establishments are also not coming back at full staff.

On the plus side, Scott said city departments are for the most part spending well below their budgets. Scott said the savings in the budget could be seen as offsetting about 60 percent of the loss in income taxes.

Area Development Foundation President Jeff Gottke gave a presentation on the Lemmon enterprise zone, which is requesting an 80 percent abatement on real estate taxes for 10 years. Lemmon builds and operates nursing home facilities, and is planning to construct a new nursing home off Venture Drive.

Gottke said that while the city will be giving up 80 percent of the property taxes they would normally collect, they will gain income taxes from the facility’s projected 78-member staff.

Council further approved applications for Community Development Block Grant Dollars, including a grant for repairs to brick streets.