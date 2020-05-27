MOUNT VERNON — Doris G. Olekszak, 91, of Mount Vernon passed away Monday morning, May 25, 2020, at Country Club Rehabilitation Campus. She was born Jan. 5, 1929, in Hartford, Connecticut, to the late Per and Thekla (Persson) Oberg.

Doris was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon. She had worked for the Bank of Lansing, Eastern University of Michigan, and retired from Goodyear Aerospace. Doris volunteered for 12 years with the Mount Vernon High School Music Department.

Doris is survived by her daughter, Carol (Gary) McCutcheon of Mount Vernon; grandchildren, Sean (Lisa) and Leah; her brother, Arne (Joan) Oberg of South Windsor, CT; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory S. Olekszak; son, Michael Oleskzak; sisters, Grace Oberg and Viola Beveridge; and a brother, Allen Oberg.

The family will have a graveside service at 1 p.m. Monday, June 1, in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford, CT.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 170 Mansfield Ave., Mount Vernon, OH 43050.

To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

