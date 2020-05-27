Donald ‘Don’ Carrol Cochran

MOUNT VERNON — Donald “Don” Carroll Cochran, 92, of Mount Vernon passed away May 24, 2020. We remember Don as a loving husband of nearly 70 years.

Don was born May 26, 1927, at Hunt Station, to R. Lake and Ruth (Bird) Cochran. In 1944 he graduated from Mount Vernon High School, then served in the US Navy during WWII. Don graduated from Bliss Business College in Columbus and worked at Cochran Motors in Mount Vernon. He married (Elizabeth) Lenor Rapp Sept. 24, 1950.

In 1961 he opened Cochran Ford in Fredericktown. Don loved people and serving his customers. A master mason, he was a 75-year member of Mount Zion Lodge F&AM #9. Don was involved in Kiwanis, Lion’s Club, JayCees, and the Muskingum Valley Boy Scout Council.

Don is survived by his wife Lenor; a sister, Janet Kerwood of Phoenix, AZ; his children, Deborah, Rebecca (Metcalf), Kevin, Jennifer Mosquera and husband Chuck Winter; twelve grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister Lois Sherrard of Accident, MD.

The family is planning a memorial service to be announced. The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the services for the Cochran family.

A full obituary is at www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com.

Donations can be made in his memory to WOSU Television at wosu.org/support or 1-800-455-9678.