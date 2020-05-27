Domestic violence a problem amid pandemic

MOUNT VERNON — For many, staying at home due to COVID-19 meant being with their family. For some, the family could be a source of solace and comfort; for others, it has been a different kind of stress and trouble.

In the past month, a mother found herself making several 911 calls asking for help to handle her 36-year-old son; the Howard man has been arrested and charged with domestic violence twice in April, and has been indicted by the Knox County grand jury for felony domestic violence.

This week, a Mount Vernon man allegedly strangled the mother of his children and doused gasoline around her car while making death threats. Meanwhile, another Mount Vernon man reportedly slapped a female household member during an argument.

Advocates have expressed concern over the potential increase in domestic violence during the national crisis. But the full picture is more complicated.

Mount Vernon Assistant City Prosecutor Brittany Whitney said the number of domestic violence cases initially went up in March following the stay-at-home order. However, the number decreased in April. This observation was shared by prosecutors from across the country in a May 1 Zoom conference, according to Whitney.

It is too early to determine the reason for this decrease, Whitney said. But the general wisdom is that the violence is happening, yet people are not reporting as much.

The COVID-19 crisis introduced new stressors to family dynamics. Knox County Assistant Prosecutor Christine Williams previously shared that she was seeing more cases in juvenile court where children with special needs not getting the support they usually do at school have contributed to conflicts.

Meanwhile, Whitney noted that some recent domestic violence cases have stemmed from COVID-19 quarantine-related custody disputes, especially in the beginning about where the children would reside during quarantine.

However, the same environment that is causing more stress and presumably more conflicts could also inhibit the violence from coming to light.

Whitney and Victim Advocate Ellie Cline offered some possible factors that may have suppressed the reporting of domestic violence during the COVID-19 crisis.

“I think people aren’t going to the emergency room. And the emergency room is an opportunity for people to identify domestic violence and report that to law enforcement. So that might be a missed opportunity,” said Whitney.

Emergency room visits are down nationwide. According to CDC reports, ER visits dropped from around 2.2 million in the week of March 9 to 1.8 million in the week of March 16 following the declaration of COVID-19 national emergency. The latest update shows that in the week of April 13, the visits were down to 1.2 million.

Not only are people staying away from hospitals, many are also not going to work. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported a staggering 16.8 percent unemployment rate in April. Meanwhile, those who are still working likely to work partially or entirely from home. Whitney speculated that this decreased the likelihood that others may observe signs of domestic violence when interacting with the victim.

“They might’ve observed an injury and encouraged you to report. If you’re not having this conversation because you’re not going to work, not going out and socializing like you otherwise would, again, those are potentially missed opportunities,” Whitney said.

Whitney said victims may also be more hesitant to call the police because they are apprehensive about having others in their home, or worried that their family member might be infected with COVID-19 in jail if arrested.

“I think it’s important for people to understand that law enforcement are going to wear PPE as much as possible. So they are trained in how to be safe in the current health climate,” Whitney said. She also noted that the Knox County Jail, where people arrested in the county will be transported to, does not currently have any COVID-19 cases.

“The general thought is that once the immediate crisis has passed, there is going to be a delayed reporting of domestic violence cases that took place during lockdown,” Whitney noted.

Domestic violence has always been underreported. A 2017 Bureau of Justice Statistics study suggested that about 44 percent — or nearly half — of domestic violence incidents between 2006 and 2015 were not reported to the police.

In March and April, Knox County 911 Dispatch received 36 and 41 domestic violence calls respectively. These numbers hint at but do not exactly reflect the actual number of domestic violence cases.

“Some (domestic violence) calls come in as disturbances or the initial call may not reflect the actual type of call that it ended up,” Det. Matthew Haver, Mount Vernon Police Department Public Information Officer, explained in an email.

Not every domestic violence report makes it to a criminal charge or a conviction either. Law enforcement and the prosecutors may not feel like they have enough evidence to bring charges to every case. Other times, a charge may be dismissed before it ever reaches trial.

“Ultimately we have to feel like we will prevail at trial,” Whitney said. “Our burden of proof at trial is beyond a reasonable doubt. It’s not beyond all doubts, but it is a very high threshold. So we do think very seriously about whether we are going to be able to bear that burden.”

Overall, the city law director’s office has sought 15 domestic violence charges in March and 13 cases in April. In Knox County Common Pleas Court, there were two domestic violence indictments in March and four in April.

Criminal prosecution could take awhile in court. Cases take about a year to go from arraignment to sentencing if they are not dismissed before then.

During the pre-trial period, the alleged abuser is put on pre-trial supervision if they are released on bond. The bond conditions typically include sobriety and no contact with the alleged victim. The court could also order a treatment program as part of the pre-trial release conditions.

However, Whitney said the prosecutors “have less teeth” before a conviction, in terms of what they could do to intervene in domestic violence cases.

Luckily, the criminal justice system is not the only way to address the root cause and correlated issues of domestic violence. Civil and non-legal resources such as Hands Down domestic violence treatment, New Direction shelter and survivor advocacy and Southeastern Ohio Legal Services have continued to operate through the pandemic, available to survivors and abusers who wish to change their ways.