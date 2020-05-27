Photography

Birthday parade

12:00 pm
Mount Vernon News

 

A parade wound its way through Apply Valley Sunday to wish Mabel Freas a happy 106th birthday. The sprightly centenarian came out to the front yard with only the assistance of her walker and waved from a lawn chair as well-wishers drove by.

Nick Sabo/Mount Vernon News
A parade wound its way through Apply Valley Sunday to wish Mabel Freas a happy 106th birthday. The sprightly centenarian came out to the front yard with only the assistance of her walker and waved from a lawn chair as well-wishers drove by.

 

Nick Sabo: 740-397-5333 or nsabo@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @twitter.com/mountvernonnews

 

 

Previous Story

Next Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 