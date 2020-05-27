Agency on Aging seeks award nominations

MOUNT VERNON — Seniors are known to make outstanding volunteer contributions to all aspects of life in Knox County, and the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging makes it part of its mission every year to make sure they are recognized.

Saturday is the nomination deadline for the agency’s two primary awards inviting nominees from Knox County — the county’s Outstanding Senior Citizen of the Year for 2020, and the Community Service Award. Margaret Ann Ruhl, who represents the Senior Advisory Council in tandem with Larry Schafer, described the awards criteria Tuesday to Knox County commissioners.

Just one 2020 Community Service Award is given from among the nominees who come from nine counties within the agency’s District 5. The award recognizes an organization, service club, business or member of the media that has made a significant community contribution on behalf of senior citizens. The nine counties nominating organizations for the award are Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca and Wyandot. Each of the nine counties will see one senior recognized as their county’s 2020 Outstanding Senior Citizen Award recipient. Individuals or organizations may submit nominees for both the Community Service Award and Outstanding Senior Citizen Award. For the Outstanding Senior Citizen Award, nomination guidelines include that the individual nominated be at least 60 years old, be a legal resident of Ohio the past 10 years (no posthumous nominations are accepted), and has a background with major emphasis placed on contributions and accomplishments benefiting community. Guidelines also allow a husband and wife to be nominated jointly when involved together in community endeavors. Knox County’s 2019 Outstanding Senior Citizen Award went to Danville native Dorothy Thompson. She was instrumental in founding Interchurch Social Services in Danville in 1995, and in coordinating volunteers within a six-church effort to offer a Danville hot meals program. Individuals and organizations who wish to make nominations can find forms for the two awards at aaa5ohio.org. Forms can be sent to the agency in several ways: By fax to (419) 522-9482; by email, erowe@aaa5ohio.org for the Community Service Award, mmusic@aaa5ohio.org for the Senior Citizen Award; and by regular mail, Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., 2131 Park Ave. West, Suite 100, Ontario, Ohio 44906. Call (419) 522-5612 with questions.

Larry Di Giovanni: 740-397-5333 or larry@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews