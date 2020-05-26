HOWARD — R. Scott Somerlade, 47, of Howard passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 22, 2020, at Knox Community Hospital.

He was born April 5, 1973, in Ashland, to Robert and Naomi (Whitmore) Somerlade. Scott was a licensed Massage Therapist for over 27 years and has worked the last 12 years at Swetlic Chiropractic. He loved massage therapy and was always educating people on how it could make their lives better.

Scott also considered himself a “Fur-Daddy.” He and his wife Heather, for over six years, have been heavily involved with animal rescue. Scott also enjoyed Marvel Comics, Harry Potter, Star Wars, boating at Apple Valley and being the “fun uncle” to his four nieces. He was always giving of himself and lived his life helping others and that did not stop upon his death. Scott gave the “Gift of Life” by being an organ and tissue donor. He never met a stranger and always had a smile on his face and a positive attitude.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of over 21 years, Heather (Boyce) Somerlade; his parents, Robert and Naomi Somerlade; his sister, Tonja (Roger) Briggs; his mother-in-law Thella Boyce; the second half of the “Fab 4,” Amy (Steve) Stover; his cousins who were like brothers, Corey and Lonney Moore; four nieces, Kaylea Cohran, Koryna Briggs, Emily Stover, Paige Stover; and his canine and feline companions, Mr. Bigg, Pixie, Izzie, Buddy, Gigi, Sally, Watson, Bernie, Lexie and Bubba.

Scott was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Don Boyce; and his cousin, Mark Grassman.

Friends may call Wednesday, May 27, from 5-7 p.m. at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home. A private family funeral service will be streamed online on the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Homes’ Facebook Page beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday. A public graveside service will be held Thursday, beginning at 12:30 p.m., in Amity Cemetery, with Rev. Eric Abel officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Gentle Jake’s Coonhound Rescue, www.coonhoundrescue.ca.

