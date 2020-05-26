Power of the Purse goes online for 2020

MOUNT VERNON – The United Way of Knox County’s Affinity Group, Women United, has made the decision to hold an online Power of the Purse Auction, partnering with Jagger Auctioneers, instead of holding a traditional live event, originally rescheduled on August 21, 2020. This unique event will take place online the week of October 12-16, 2020. “This was not an easy decision to make,” remarked Executive Director Kelly Brenneman. This event is a major funding source for our Women United projects each year. Due to COVID-19 and the social distancing challenges that this event would present, we felt it best for Women United to take a year off and wait until we were comfortable holding an event with over 250 ladies safely.”

Power of the Purse does include an online auction each year with mid-range purses and Brenneman feels that it can easily be converted to the main event. “Our online auction grows every year as we continue to offer great name brand purses. We realize that the online auction will not be as powerful as our traditional event, but this is not a normal year and we are taking lemons and making lemonade,” said Brenneman.

As the event gets closer, more information will be released. To donate a new purse to the auction, please contact United Way at 740-392-5721 or email lindsay@uwayknox.org.

