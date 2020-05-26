MVHS Class of 2020 holds ‘hybrid’ graduation

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon High School Class of 2020 celebrated commencement Saturday for its 278 seniors in, as Class President Hayden Lingel put it, a “hybrid” ceremony, with plenty of flair befitting the creativity in what some have dubbed “the year of the coronavirus.”

Though seniors were asked to stay in their cars with their families during the processional portion of commencement, they were allowed — young women in white gowns, young men in black — to cross the stage and receive their diplomas during the ceremony,

Make that two graduating ceremonies, actually, as the large class was divided into two groups by alphabet and each with about 140 students. Seniors, in their cars and trucks with their families, were organized into 140 parking spaces in the school parking lot.

At about 12:50 p.m., the first procession of cars made its way slowly into Yellow Jacket Stadium. The procession was repeated about two hours later for the second group of seniors, ceremonies built around efficiency, speed, and safety precautions in a time of pandemic. Seniors and their parents decked out their cars in Class of 2020 paint, many also adorning them with balloons in the school colors, orange and black. Family members honked their horns after the school Alma Mater was sung by Martha Bell at the ceremonies’ start.

Mount Vernon City Schools Superintendent Bill Seder tapped into the seniors’ enthusiasm, offering that celebrating commencement during such a difficult time in American history shows resilience, courage and the ability to take on very difficult challenges with positive mental attitude.

Seder said he examined bumper stickers from many states appropriate for the occasion. A few he said that applied the most included “Get involved; the world is run by those who show up,” and “Change is inevitable but growth is optional.” Graduates need to pursue their dreams with full vigor and no regrets, he added.

Lingel, the lone student speaker who will soon be studying mechanical engineering at the University of Dayton, started out by thanking Scott Will, MVHS principal. Instead of a completely remote ceremony via the internet and the Zoom application, seniors were allow to spend a bit of time together in the school parking lot as vehicles backed into their spaces. She praised Will for helping students receive a well-rounded education “and making us feel safe.”

Lingel also praised parents for going through the ordeal of difficulty in recent months with their soon-to-graduate seniors. “Would any of us be where we are today without your constant love and support?” she posed. She also thanked the MVHS teachers for their unwavering commitment toward delivering a high-quality education and preparing seniors for the real world, despite the circumstances of a world that has been shut down the past few months, in one form or another, by the COVID-19 virus.“It’s been just as hard for you adjusting to this situation as it has been for us, maybe even harder,” Lingel said, addressing teachers.

MVHS, like many Ohio public schools, shut its doors Friday, March 13, she noted, with online learning taking over and the rest of in-school classes soon canceled for the remainder of the year. But fellow graduates should look back in later years on their time of graduation, something they had looked forward to all of their young lives, as something that was “special and unique.”

“It’s a story to tell in years to come,” she said. “We may not have been prepared that Friday but we are prepared today.” She soon added, “Cherish the memories you’ve made and the lesson you’ve learned.”

Will offered a similar sentiment during his remarks, stating the school and its administrators didn’t know if such a ceremony as transpired Saturday in dual form would be possible one month ago. He advised students that what they have learned through this ordeal is to control what is within their lives to control as they develop themselves as young people, starting their careers and post-graduate education.

“This will forever be on your timeline, Class of 2020,” he said of the circumstances of the day.

As she awaited the procession for the first graduating ceremony in the school parking lot, senior Anastasia Tracey, the senior class vice president, said most students had no idea in-school classes would be canceled when they were.

“I think it’s really kind of sad we got some things taken away,” she said. That included a simplified graduation ceremony that normally would see all senior class officers give remarks, but in this case was reduced for the sake of time and safety of everyone involved.

Tracey said she was glad to be able to celebrate graduation with her mom, Dianne, her older sister, Sarah, an MVHS Class of 2012 graduate, and her younger sister, Carly, who will graduate in 2024. Her family’s car celebrated graduation with bold colorful letters painted on the windows, “Going to the Columbus College of Art and Design.”

“I’m hoping to be an imagineer for Disney,” Tracey said, with plans to study illustration.

Parent Carolyn Baker, waiting in the school parking lot for the procession to see her daughter, Abby, graduate, said everything in her view had been handled the right way to make commencement memorable.

She and Abby were in the company of her dad, Jim Baker, brothers Charlie Jackson, Blake Jackson and Mick Baker. Her boyfriend, Bailey Cunningham, also enjoyed the occasion.

“She’s my youngest,” Carolyn said of her daughter, who plays piano, sings and is still deciding on her post-graduate plans. “It’s a big day for me and her.”

Senior Draven Fowler enjoyed the gathering excitement in the school parking lot with his mom, Diane, his sister Kara Adrian and brother-in-law Matthew Adrian.

“I think it’s kind of safe to keep everyone more distant from each other,” said Fowler, who is formulating plans for college. “They put a lot of thought into making sure everyone is safe.”