Jackets sought return to state final four

MOUNT VERNON — In the ebbs and flows of organized high school sports, the Mount Vernon boys volleyball was closing in on the peak.

The Yellow Jackets lost some key pieces in Corrick Corswell, Brandon Grabow, Jordan Hoag, Ryan McManaway and Ryan Yarger on a team that went 24-3 overall and finished third place at the Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Coaches’ Association Division I state tournament.

“It was definitely going to be an interesting year, but I thought we could have been as successful as last year,” fourth-year coach Chad Sivewright said. “It’s a shame that (our seniors) didn’t get a chance to do it again and our new guys didn’t get a chance to step into those roles.”

They didn’t get a chance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was postponed in March and then canceled April 21. Boys volleyball is not an OHSAA-sanctioned sport, but the OHSBVCA has been in line throughout.

“I was pretty devasted (that the season got canceled) because I knew we were going to have a great season,” Ewers said. “Regardless of our record, I knew it was going to be fun. I know that missing the season was probably for the best just because how deadly the virus is.”

It was MV’s third appearance in the state final four and first since 2012. It tied for the school’s best finish in the tournament.

Sivewright also had a lot of experience back. The Jackets had six returning letter winners, five of them seniors, in Spencer Stanley (outside hitter), Mitch Jessup (libero/setter), John Brenneman (outside hitter), Landon Ewers (middle hitter) and Luke Whitacre (outside hitter) and junior Alex Reddy (setter).

“They’re just an amazing group of guys,” Sivewright said. “I’ve been blessed to have these amazing group of young men come through are program, both on the volleyball court and just life.”

Entering the fray for the first time were juniors Mason Boatright (defensive specialist) and Mason Mock (middle hitter) and sophomores Weston Porter (middle hitter) and Isaiah Jones (defensive specialist).

“They all had the same goal in mind,” Sivewright said. “We were working hard to get there. They were all super-competitive. They knew what it was going to take to get back to where we were last year. The younger guys, guys that were just coming into the high school program, could see a very good example of what it takes.”

Stanley and Brenneman were varsity players all four years and Whitacre was on his second season.

“(Stanley) is a super-athletic guy,” Sivewright said. “He’s a multi-sport athlete. He played football last fall for the first time. He can really step into anything. He played volleyball his freshman year and it just took off. I really think this year — leading the way — this would have been the cap on his high school career.

“(Brenneman) just knew his role. John was always just behind someone, but never, ever was down about that. (He) just constantly pushed and constantly got better. This would have been the year to really see what John has done in his high school career with volleyball. So, it’s upsetting that he didn’t get the chance for the that to happen.

“(Whitacre) really rounded out last year’s team. He was one of those guys that – as a freshman – came to me and (asked), ‘What can I do to get on varsity?’ You would just tell him and he would just do it. Never complained, never got down. He just went to work.”

Ewers has been a varsity player for three years.

“(Ewers) basically didn’t play his freshman year (because of an ankle injury),” Sivewright said. “He started to come to open gyms between freshman and sophomore year and he had gotten so much better basically on his own. That was Landon’s whole high school career. He just kept getting better and better. It was crazy. Every year he’d come back and was just so much better.”

“Brandon Grabow told me about a Columbus (club) team, Advancement Academy,” Ewers said. “I got to experience Nationals with the team. It was a great experience for me. I got a lot of coaching during the offseason, which went into my sophomore year.

I didn’t even know club volleyball was a thing. Ever since then, I kept playing club volleyball and (got) better and better.”

Ewers, Jessup and Stanley are all slated to play at Mount Vernon Nazarene next year. It’ll be the first full season for the Cougars, who were five games into their inaugural season before it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I started to play volleyball, it was just more of a fun thing to do,” Ewers said. “As soon as I got into high school, I really wanted to pursue it at the next level. That was my goal as a freshman.”

Reddy and Jessup, who were both second year varsity players, were battling at the setter position.

“Mitch is such an amazing person in every aspect of life,” Sivewright said. “He would do anything for the team.”

With Hoag gone, Jessup saw the team needed a libero. So, he volunteered to move positions.

“I realized we were struggling at another spot, libero,” Jessup said. “It was tough for me. What’s important for the team (matters more). My best impact on the team and how I can improve the chemistry. Even if it’s not what I think is best, what’s good for the team.”

Jessup knew sacrifice. He was a defensive specialist going into last year, but wanted to learn to set.

“He hadn’t really set before,” Sivewright said. “We had some things change at the J.V. level and needed a setter. So, I asked Mitch. Just the person that he is, he thought it through and was really mature about.”

Jessup agreed and moved down to junior varsity and dressed and sat the bench on the varsity team.

“That’s always been Mitch,” Sivewright said. “He did whatever he could for the team. He put the team first and that’s an amazing quality to have.”

“It wasn’t necessarily what I had envisioned, going back down to J.V.,” Jessup said. “But it was a great because I was really raw. I had never played that position before. It was a great time for me to get my hands on some actual playing time and really develop.”

Next year’s group will be untested with one player returning with varsity experience. But boys volleyball is a sport that most athletes don’t start until middle school at the earliest. Some don’t try it until high school as was the case with Porter and Jones.

“You’re learning so much so fast,” Sivewright said. “So, to be able to get to the highest caliber and be a competitive team in the state, to make it to the final four or a championship game, you have to learn a lot and be super focused. It’s tough to lose a year.

“It’s tough to not have that experience, especially as freshmen. The jump from middle school to high school is huge. The game just moves so much faster. It’s definitely going to be tough. But these younger guys are up for the challenge. They will step right in, I know they will.”�