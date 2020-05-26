MOUNT VERNON — Dr. Alan K. Fairchild, 82, of Mount Vernon, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Knox Community Hospital. He was born Jan. 7, 1939, in Westerville, the son of Halden and Mabel (Perry) Fairchild. Dr. Fairchild was a 1957 graduate of Mount Vernon High School and 1961 graduate of Olivet Nazarene College. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1965.

He went on to earn his Doctorate degree from The Ohio State University Medical School in 1970 and returned home to Mount Vernon where he served Knox County and Mount Vernon as an OB/GYN physician for nearly 50 years. Dr. Fairchild pioneered and created the first OB/GYN practice in Knox County. There, alongside his partner, Dr. Joseph Nussbaum, he brought cutting edge technology to the area throughout the duration of his impressive career. Dr. Fairchild personally delivered over 14,000 babies and performed over 30,000 operational procedures. He was a member of the American Board of OB/GYN and Fellow American College of OB/GYN, and he served on numerous other boards in a wide array of positions to help make Mount Vernon and Knox Community Hospital a better place.

Dr. Fairchild also served as the Team Physician for Mount Vernon High School Football Team for several years and performed many charitable acts there including giving free physical exams to the players. He was instrumental in the development of the current football stadium as well.

He and his wife Phyllis were active members of the First Church of the Nazarene. They loved hosting friends and family at their house, especially when they lived in Apple Valley for over 20 years. He was also an avid reader, golfer and had a passion for cooking. He was a long-time member of the Mount Vernon Country Club where he delighted in the company of his friends. Dr. Fairchild also appreciated travel and had frequent visits to Las Vegas and New York City among his many adventures. He enjoyed gardening and had a greenhouse for many years where he mastered the science of raising orchids. He was ever-learning and a real inspiration to his family, always encouraging the pursuit of education and experience.

Dr. Fairchild will always be remembered for his caring and genuine smile every time he greeted you. His family will always remember the loving and devoted husband, father, brother, and “Grampy” that he was.

He is survived by his daughters, Brenda (William) Daubenmire of Heath and Lisa (Edward) Chacey of Mount Vernon; grandchildren, Amy, Drew, Cara and Jenna Daubenmire, Matthew, Megan and Molly Chacey, Justin and Jared Fairchild; great-grandchildren, Iris, Carmen and Cole “Lil Joe” Daubenmire; and an expected great-grandson due in September. He is also survived by his brother, Rich (Jewell) Fairchild; nephew, Brian (Kathy) Fairchild; niece, Dr. Janelle (Charles) Pool and their children.

He and Phyllis were grateful for the 13 years of loving service that was provided to them both by Brenda Clark.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Phyllis (Kirkpatrick) Fairchild (2019); and his son, Scott A. Fairchild (2020).

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 27, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, 807 Coshocton Ave., Mount Vernon, where a funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Joe Proudfoot and Pastor Mike Norris officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions in Dr. Alan’s name may be made to the Palliative Care Unit at Knox Community Hospital or the Freedom Center of Mount Vernon.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Dr. Alan K. Fairchild.