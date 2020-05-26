Obituary

Doris G. Olekszak

MOUNT VERNON — Doris G. Olekszak, 91, of Mount Vernon passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Country Club Retirement Center.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Doris G.Olekszak.

 

