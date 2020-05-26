CLEVELAND — Donald “Donnie” Crane, 46, passed away May 22, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born August 5, 1973 in Westerville, Ohio.

Donnie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his Harley.

He is survived by his two children Tyler and Bryant Crane, his parents Deb and Ken Stacey; three brothers, Gary (Brandy) Crane, Mike (Tammy) Crane, and Mark Crane; nephews Adam and Andy Crane, Kyle Shultz, and Jordan Crane; nieces Breanna, Alana, and Hanna Crane.

He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Donald and Kitty Bradley; maternal uncle Dan Bradley; and long-time best friend Chris Arck.

There will be no services at this time.

The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements for the Crane family. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit, www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com