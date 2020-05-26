MOUNT VERNON — Carolyn Sue Hobbs, 72, of Mount Vernon, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She was born Sept. 9, 1947, in Mount Vernon, the daughter of Clarence and Sarah (Bickel) Hissong.

Known by Sue or Dada to most, she could be described as fiery, tough, simple, caring and most importantly, loving. Sue loved her property; she enjoyed working in the garden, tinkering in the flower beds and sitting on the porch to watch a beautiful sunset. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother that will be missed by so many.

She is survived by her children, Shelly (Steve) Mullins, Amy (John) Gleason and Clint (Abbey) Hobbs all of Mount Vernon; grandchildren, Jordan (Merissa) Mullins, Lee (Emily) Mullins, Avery Mullins, Addysun Mullins and Alex Mullins, Jauni (JD Orr) Gleason, Noah Gleason, Owynn Gleason and Jurnie Gleason, Sam Hobbs and Max Hobbs; four great-grandchildren, Kaylee Mullins, Kohen, Skylar and Marley Jo Mullins and Dekker Orr.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Charles “Charlie” Hobbs in 2019; a grandson, Landyn David Gleason; and a brother, James E. Hissong.

In following with Sue’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Carolyn Sue Hobbs.

Memorial contributions in Sue’s name may be made to the Humane Society or Knox County Animal Shelter.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.