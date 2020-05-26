Photography

BMV reopens

11:08 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News The line this morning at the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, 671 N Sandusky Street, stretched out along the outside of the building. Over three dozen people were waiting outside as license services restarted after being closed since March. The BMV reminds people that some services can be done at oplates.com. Licenses that expired after March 9 are still valid until 90 days after the state of emergency ends or December 1, 2020, whichever comes first.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News
The line this morning at the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, 671 N Sandusky Street, stretched out along the outside of the building. Over three dozen people were waiting outside as license services restarted after being closed since March. The BMV reminds people that some services can be done at oplates.com. Licenses that expired after March 9 are still valid until 90 days after the state of emergency ends or December 1, 2020, whichever comes first.

 

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

Previous Story

Next Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 