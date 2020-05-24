Photography

Car pulled from Apple Valley Lake

1:18 pm
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News The Knox County Sheriff's Office and Blubaugh's Body and Frame pull a white Ford SUV from King Beach at Apple Valley Lake on May 24, 2020. According to a 9-1-1 call obtained by the News, the vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. The sheriff's office is investigating.

Joshua Morrison/News
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Blubaugh’s Body and Frame pull a white Ford SUV from King Beach at Apple Valley Lake on May 24, 2020. According to a 9-1-1 call obtained by the News, the vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. The dive team from the Eastern Knox Joint Fire District also assisted. The sheriff’s office is investigating.

 

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

Previous Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 