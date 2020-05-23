MOUNT VERNON — John “Jack” McCurdy, 77, of Mount Vernon passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born May 22, 1942, in Kearny, New Jersey to the late John and Gladys (Ohneziet) McCurdy.

Jack honorably served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He retired from TRW as a supervisor. Jack attended the Ebenezer United Methodist Church and was a member of the Colonial City Moose Lodge. After retirement, Jack became a driver for the Amish community and was known as the “Mayor” of Pleasant View Acres.

Jack is survived by his daughter, Dana Henson of Mount Vernon; grandchildren, Jesa (Christian), Taylor and Bryce; nieces and nephews; and his canine companion, Koda.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by a sister, Maureen Badey; brother, Brian McCurdy; and a niece.

Due to the current health situation, the family will have a private service. A public graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, in Ebenezer Cemetery near Mount Vernon with Military Honors provided by the Knox County Joint Veterans Council.

