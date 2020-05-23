Photography

Horse figure joins fountain

Mount Vernon News

 

A pony sculpture arrived at the South Main Plaza in Mount Vernon recently. The horse joins the already installed dogs at the fountain area. The project, a partnership with Mount Vernon Nazarene University and The Ariel Foundation, started in 2019 and is based on the Berczy Park in Toronto, Canada. Both fountains were designed by the Claude Cormier + Associés.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

Joshua Morrison

 

 

