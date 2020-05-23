Do you feel canceling public Memorial Day services this year was the right thing to do?

“With crowds, you have to err on the side of caution. My father died of coronavirus in Florida, so I have a stake in the game” Gaylen Waddell, Mount Vernon

“I think the virus is all blown out of proportion. I mean, yes there is something going around. You got to use common sense, that’s all. I just don’t think canceling all of our stuff is the right way to go” Ron Micheals, Mount Vernon

“I think you got to stay home, keep your distance. I won’t go into restaurants, I’ll do carry out. If you mingle, you’re going to get (sick)” Jerry Deboard, Mount Vernon

“Well, I was kind of confused about it because I know I’m supposed to go on vacation in July and I know that’s happening. So I was concerned why did they stop a lot of the stuff? I thought (the virus) was kind of going down a little bit” Sierra Clark, Mount Vernon

“Yeah because everyone’s all in one place. Some things are going to have to be forgotten for a while” Terry Houle, Mount Vernon

“It’s about keeping people safe this year” Mike Fesler, Howard

* * *

