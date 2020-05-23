BUCKEYE LAKE — Dawn V. Southall, 84, of Buckeye Lake and formerly of Apple Valley, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Knox Community Hospital. She was born Sept. 19, 1935, in Ferndale, Michigan, the daughter of Everett and Helen (Greenaway) Moir. Dawn previously worked for Wal-Mart in Mount Vernon in the fabrics and crafts department. She also spent many years as an over the road truck driver with her husband.

Dawn enjoyed crafting, sewing blankets for her children, making dolls and writing poetry. She currently has the poem “Apache Tears” published. Dawn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother that will be sadly missed by so many.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Ronald Southall; her children, William Foote of Danville, Everett (Tammy) Southall of Mount Vernon and Ronald (Beverly) Foote of Gambier; grandchildren, Tasha (Greg) Short, Amaya, William and Gabriel Foote, Jeremy (Sarah) Becker, Jacob Southall, Chad Hart, Kelsey (Steve Black) Hart and Melisha (Kyle) Warner; great-grandchildren, Caleb Short, Jared and Abigail Becker, Quinn Black, Kasen and Madison Warner.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Hissong; a sister, Vivian Havis Douglass; and a brother, Bruce Moir.

The family will observe a private viewing. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Dawn V. Southall.

Memorial contributions in Dawn’s name may be made to your local humane society.

