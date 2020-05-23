Obituary

Carolyn Sue Hobbs

MOUNT VERNON — Carolyn Sue Hobbs, 72, of Mount Vernon, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Carolyn Sue Hobbs.

 

