CENTERBURG — Russell M. Smith, 73, of Centerburg, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. A loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend to many, he will be forever remembered and loved.

He was born April 16, 1947, to the late Fred W. and Martha A. (Moody) Smith. He was a 1965 graduate of Centerburg High School. Active in the Centerburg FFA, his love of farming was evident throughout his whole life.

Russell was married to the late Virginia Evie Smith on Jan. 18, 1974, and together they shared 44 wonderful years. They built the home they resided in for 30 years, worked the family farm, and traveled life’s journey hand in hand.

Russ was a dedicated hard worker who retired from Metal Container Corporation after 27 years of service. He was a 20-year committee member of the Centerburg Oldtime Farming Festival and was named Festival Marshall in 2015. He was a member of the Perry Church of Christ in Bellville and Centerburg Conservation Club. He enjoyed attending the Centerburg Alumni Banquet and looked forward to it every year.

He was an avid collector of all things with sentimental value. He collected hats, amassing a collection of over 200. He enjoyed working outside and raising beef cattle on “The Good Chance Farm.” He also defeated Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2018.

Well-known in the community for a smile and handshake and “glad you got to see me” phrase, we will cherish all of the old sayings and stories he shared. He valued the simple things in life and cared deeply for his family and friends. Needless to say, he will be missed.

Russell is survived by his daughters, Jeanna Elaine (Abel) Moreno of Lewis Center and Stacy Dawn Smith (Jessica) of Blue Ash; grandchildren, Logan and Mollie; sister and brother-in-law, Marcella J. (Smith) and Harlan Kiracofe; brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence C. and JoAnn Smith; niece, Stephanie (Adam) Tudor; great-nephews, Wyatt and Evan; and great-niece, Rebecca Mae; and a host of extended family and friends.

Friends and family may gather for a Graveside Service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 5673 Condit Road, Centerburg, officiated by Pastor Leroy Bumpus.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Centerburg FFA, c/o Centerburg Treasurer’s Office, 119 S. Preston St., Centerburg, OH 43011, in Russell’s memory.

