MOUNT VERNON — Rodney D. McMillan, 88, of Mount Vernon, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Ohio Eastern Star Home after a short battle with Leukemia. He was born Jan. 9, 1932, in Howard, to the late Harvey and Opal (Simpson) McMillan. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.

Rodney was an active member of Faith Baptist Church in Mount Vernon where he served as a greeter and trustee. He was very proud of his service to his country by joining the United States Army in the Korean Conflict. He worked and retired from Kaiser Aluminum in Heath. Rodney was the supervisor of maintenance for over 26 years. He enjoyed classic cars, antique tools, trunks and clocks. He loved traveling the country and attending his army reunions.

He is survived by his sons, Keith D. (Katherine) McMillan of Mount Vernon and Kent A. (Rebecca) McMillan of Mount Vernon; three grandchildren, Rachel (Colby) Barlow, Rebecca McMillan and Constance McMillan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Rodney is preceded in death by his wife, Carol W. McMillan; brothers, Kenneth McMillan, John McMillan, and Merle McMillan.

A private service will take place with burial in Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens with Pastor Kris Brandenburg officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Samaritan’s Purse; https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/nam/.

