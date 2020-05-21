Mount Vernon Orange & Black Apron delivers cooking exam

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon High School Family & Consumer Sciences (FCS) students received bags of ingredients May 11 for the Global Foods seniors to prepare as part of their final exam, and for the Skills for Life students to prepare for a Foods Unit assignment. Delivery by Martha Melick, FCS teacher, began about 9 a.m. with the 28th bag delivered at 4 p.m.

The bags contained a box of dry pasta salad mix with fresh vegetables and protein options the students selected from a Google Form emailed by Melick. Included in the bags for the Skills for Life students were apples and ingredients for a yogurt fruit dip.

Students enjoy FCS courses because they are hands-on: numerous projects, service learning opportunities, cooking, design, to name a few, in addition to a focus on building career skills. Learning through on-line instruction makes all of those classroom features difficult.

“The Global Foods classes are all seniors, who enjoy improving or establishing cooking skills with friends for a semester. Prior to the close of school, we talked about different Cooking Lab Exam possibilities. I spent about two weeks running scenarios of how I could provide a fun and useful cooking experience for students at home,” Melick said. “With a potential of 38 deliveries, and having to work alone, some of the more challenging ideas weren’t feasible.”

Students from the three classes were given the option to complete an on-line assignment instead of cooking at home. “Through working with Knox Public Health and The Cooperative Extension Office on past projects, I am well aware that a number of homes do not have working stoves, refrigerators and possibly the kitchen equipment many of us take for granted,” Melick said.

Another concern with the Skills for Life students was all of the Foods Unit was completed on-line through written and video assignments.

“I have not been able to watch and evaluate their knife skills and kitchen safety first hand. Some students are not comfortable in the kitchen, and may not have an adult who is available to assist,” added Melick.

To determine a grade, students receiving the “MV Orange & Black Apron” bag of ingredients are required to send photos to Melick of them creating and also the completed pasta salad, along with the sliced apples and dip.

“As teachers we’re often asked how do we know our method of instruction was successful? Students were sending photos of their awesome looking pasta salad before I had completed the deliveries. Although requiring many hours of work, this was worth it,” she said.

