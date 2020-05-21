News

Mother’s Day concert

10:35 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Submitted photo It has become a Country Club tradition for Caleb Zak, a Mount Vernon High School senior, to entertain the residents during Mother’s Day Tea. Faced with COVID-19 and social distancing, Zak stepped up and offered to play an outdoor concert at the facility.

It has become a Country Club tradition for Caleb Zak, a Mount Vernon High School senior, to entertain the residents during Mother’s Day Tea. Faced with COVID-19 and social distancing, Zak stepped up and offered to play an outdoor concert at the facility.

 

