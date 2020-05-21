COLUMBUS — James Ralph Cherrington, 85, of Columbus, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was born Nov. 8, 1934, to the late Raymond and Anna (Smith) Cherrington in Jackson. James married his high school sweetheart and beloved wife, Thelma, June 12, 1953.

James is survived by his wife of 67 years, Thelma; sons, James, Kenneth (Marcia), Kevin (JoAnn); grandchildren, Ashley (Jonathon), Brittney (Houston), Christy, Dylan, Tyler, Jacob and Molly; and several great-grandchildren; and a brother, Raymond Cherrington.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Mildred Mellon.

He was a member of York Masonic Lodge 563, Valley of Columbus Scottish Rite, Aladdin Shriners, and Lorraine Chapter #1 of the Ohio Eastern Star.

Due to the current health pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Delaware.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:

Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215.