MOUNT VERNON — David M. Baker, a.k.a. “Bake,” 54, of Mount Vernon, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 15, 2020, at his residence.

He was born June 8, 1965, in Coshocton, the son of Donald and Judy (Zurcher) Baker. David was a 1983 graduate of Newcomerstown High School and was currently employed with Ariel where he has worked the last 15 years.

David was a fan of drag racing and was fond of John Force Racing. He was a Harley-Davidson enthusiast and always “lived to ride” with friends. He was a devout fan of the University of Alabama football team. Roll Tide. He enjoyed his companionship with friends and family, often gathering around at the “Bake’s Saloon and Garage.” Most important, David was a loving, father, son, brother and friend that will be sadly missed.

Besides his parents he is survived by a daughter, Kaitey (Richard) Warren of Dover; three grandchildren, Leon Warren, Kilian Warren and Dominic Warren; a sister, Sherry Thompson of Newcomerstown; four nephews, Mitchell and Natalie Dennis and family, Clint Foraker II, Devin Thompson and Garrett Thompson; and his canine companion, Harley.

Friends may call Friday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home, 201 Newark Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.

Memorial contributions in David’s name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.

Special thanks to all his friends and neighbors that have shown so much love and support to the family during this difficult time. To all that knew Dave, he lived life on his terms, and we are all better for it.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of David M. “Bake” Baker.