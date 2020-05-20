MOUNT VERNON — Scott A. Fairchild, 53, of Mount Vernon, passed away from heart related issues on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born Feb. 4, 1967, in Columbus, the son of Dr. Alan and Phyllis (Kirkpatrick) Fairchild. Scott was a 1985 graduate of Mount Vernon High School and earned his Bachelor Degree in Business Management from Franklin University in 1991.

Scott was an entrepreneur, he owned and operated Action Waste in Mount Vernon for 15 years. He always enjoyed entertaining and loved being with family and friends. Although Scott will be sadly missed, we can all smile remembering his infectious laugh.

Scott was a generous person who was blessed with a great sense of humor and many friends. He enjoyed hunting, Caribbean travel, cooking and entertaining. Also, Scott was an enthusiastic and fun coach for several seasons of youth baseball. He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and a member of B.P.O.E. 140. Finally, Scott was a loving and caring father, son, brother, uncle, and friend who had many life experiences to share.

Scott is survived by his father; his children, Justin (Victoria Schoeffler) Fairchild and Jared Fairchild; two sisters, Brenda (William) Daubenmire of Heath and Lisa (Edward) Chacey of Mount Vernon.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Due to the current pandemic situation the family will observe a private service that will be live streamed Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. on the Snyder Funeral Home Flowers Chapel Facebook page. There will be a Celebration of Life Service scheduled for a later date for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Scott’s name may be made to the Freedom Center, 106 E. Gambier St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050.

