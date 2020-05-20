MOUNT VERNON — Kathy L. McGuire, 60, of Mount Vernon, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 10, 1959, in Kettering, to Gerald and Peggy (Gee) Ellis.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 40 years, Matt McGuire; her parents; daughter, Maggie Light; grandchild, Zoey Light; second daughter, Miranda Oswalt; sister, Kim (Marc) McGuire; brother, Jey (Tim Greenlee) Ellis; nieces and nephews, Nicholas McGuire, Ashley (Brandon) Hough, Shaun (Melissa) McGuire, Justin McGuire, Kate (Kasper) Larsen; family, Christine and Randy Oswalt; Samantha (Jake) Erb and their children, Lilly and Savvy; Sarah (Josh) Lukasak and their children, Taylor, Ryan and Nora; Katie (Trevor) Rhodes

Kathy was a pre-school aide at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School. She graduated from Fairmont East High School in 1977 in Kettering. Kathy and Matt are both members of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

Kathy enjoyed sewing, old movies, musicals, Cincinnati Reds, and had a great sense of humor. She loved shopping, but her greatest love was being around her children and grandchild.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 22, from 2-4 p.m. at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home, 619 E. High St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050, with a prayer service starting at 4 p.m. Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kathy L. McGuire.