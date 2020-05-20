Danville adds pre-school

DANVILLE — The Danville Local Schools board of education approved several new and revised contracts for employees Monday, including the hiring of a preschool coordinator.

School Superintendent Jason Snively said Tuesday that the board approved the hiring of Christine Dorsey as the preschool coordinator for the next school year. Dorsey’s school psychologist contract was also renewed for one year.

“Next year, we’re taking on the preschool and will no longer be contracting with the Educational Services Center,” Snively said, adding that they have appreciated working with them.

He continued to explain that the district felt by providing in-house preschool services, the preschool students would have an easier transition to kindergarten. Dorsey will already be working with them for some assessments and, by hiring her as the preschool coordinator, would improve the transition and communications with the younger students.

Snively also mentioned that since the 7th and 8th graders are moving up to the high school, there is room at the elementary school building to house more preschool rooms in the future.

Also on the agenda was a change in contract for Matthew Proper. Proper was the middle school principal but with the high school building housing the middle school, Snively said his services are needed elsewhere. The board approved a 3-year contract for Proper as the special education director and testing coordinator.

“It’s not a demotion,” Snively said. “There are so many roles to fill at the 7 through 12th-grade building that there were other needs for him.”

Along with his new titles, Snively said Proper will also be helping with athletics alongside athletic director Matt Moore.

The board also:

•Approved a 2-year contract for Robert Miller as dean of students and district school improvement coordinator.

•Approved a resolution that all activity supplementals will be contingent on approvals based on further orders given by Governor DeWine, Knox Public Health, OHSAA and the board of education; there is also a potential for prorating of salaries based on timelines.

•Approved the purchase of Into Math 6-8 2020 and Into AGA 2020 as the new district math curriculum for the next six years for a total cost of $116,890.53.

•Approved the Jump Start Program for incoming kindergarten students Aug. 3-6.

•Approved the 2020-2021 preschool, K-6 and 7-12 high school and the student-athlete handbooks.

•Approved a resolution authorizing required 3rd-grade assessments in paper format.

•Approved the K-6 elementary fee of $25 and 7-12 high school course fees for the 2020-2021 school year.

•Approved Property, Liability and Fleet Insurance effective July 1 through SORSA with Payne and Brown Insurance Agency at a premium cost of $39,135.