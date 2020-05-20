Bee-ing well on World Bee Day

MOUNT VERNON — In Knox County, there are enough honeybees and beekeepers looking out for them — about 200 or so — to allow fruits and vegetables dependent on bee pollination to hold their own, one local beekeeper says.

But worldwide, it continues to be a challenge even today — which is World Bee Day — to make the public aware of the plight of bees and how essential their role is in pollinating plants, according to those who study bees on a local and worldwide scale.

The ramifications for the production of pollinator-dependent foods like fruits and vegetables are truly epic and tragic if bees continue to decline in numbers without making a buzz among humans — who can reverse the trend, states the United Nations’ World Bee Day website, un.org/en/observances/bee-day.

About 35 percent of essential invertebrate plant pollinators like bees and butterflies face extinction globally, according to the UN. Yet bees are responsible for pollinating 70 percent of the top 100 human food crops, from apples and avocado to watermelon and zucchini. This 70 percent provides about 90 percent of the world’s nutrition.

“If this trend continues, nutritious crops, such as fruits, nuts and many vegetable crops, will be substituted increasingly by staple crops like rice, corn and potatoes, eventually resulting in an imbalanced lifestyle,” according to World Bee Day information.

But there is hope, and it comes from those dedicated to beekeeping knowledge and sustainability on a local scale. The Knox County Beekeepers Association (KCBA), a thriving community of apiaries for a county so small in population, counts on a few major factors in its favor to maintain success in numbers, said its president, Jeff Gabric, owner of My Bee Supply LLC.

“We do a lot of educational stuff to make beekeepers better at what they do,” he offered.

That includes the KCBA offering small scholarships each year to young people interested in learning the essentials of beekeeping and honeymaking, Gabric said. Between 50 and 75 people take the KCBA beginning class, held in late winter, at a cost of $55, to learn the essentials.

Essential to successful beekeeping is knowing that one’s bee colonies, kept inside boxes called hives, must be cared for year-round and especially during the winter months, he said, when their food supply, normally honey, may have to come from other sources provided by their human keepers. This time of year, bees need two things to thrive — honey for their carbohydrates, and pollen, which is encapsulated in honey, fermented, and converted into “bee bread,” providing bees their protein.

While bees are thriving now in late spring into summer as they pollinate the plants humans rely on for food, beekeepers must always be vigilant in their care by having a mite control plan, he said. The Varroa mite is an external parasitic mite that attaches to the body of the bee and has the potential to decimate a colony, Gabric noted. The KCBA class covers about 20 different ways to eradicate the mites, including heat treatments and fumigation.

One who chooses fumigation for his thriving bee colonies is Shawn Collins, who owns Collins County Greenhouse & Farm Market LLC near Bangs. He used to receive his bee colonies from Gabric, and then became an accomplished beekeeper himself.

Collins can attest to the importance of bees in pollinating fruits and vegetables. Starting in April and continuing through late summer, he describes honeybees on his acreage as “a constant highway of bees flying over our heads.” They pollinate his peppers, cucumbers, zucchini, peaches, watermelon, cantaloupe, and squash varieties including acorn, summer and spaghetti, to name just some of what he grows. Without bees, none of it would happen.

Lori Totman, director of the Knox County Parks District, said organizations such as the KCBA are essential for the continued use of bees in agriculture. It simply isn’t feasible for most governmental entities to get into the “bee business” because of the amount of care, management and expertise involved.

Totman has first-hand experience with honeybees, having helped operate an observation hive — with bees visible behind Plexiglas — when she worked at the Dawes Arboretum. But the bees were not sustained well enough over time to continue. She added that major issues facing bees worldwide, such as colony collapse, can make it difficult to find the impetus to take up beekeeping.

For those who want to give beekeeping a go and feel they can commit to it, Gabric recommends taking the late winter class. Those who purchase the equipment would usually want to start with two hives, or boxes’ worth, of bees. He sells packages of bees that include the queens. Another option is to purchase a “nucleus colony,” which is five frames’ worth of bees, what he calls “a working colony in its infancy.” One good-sized colony has between 40,000 and 60,000 bees.

Those who purchase bee colonies must register them with the state, but the cost is minimal at $5, he said. Bees are inspected by the state, which is on the lookout for infectious bee diseases such as American foulbrood, caused by a spore-forming bacteria that attacks bee larvae.

Individually, outside of becoming a beekeeper oneself, there is a lot one can do to help bees, according to World Bee Day information. Suggestions range from something as simple as leaving a water bowl for bees near flowering plants to buying raw honey from local farmers. Other ways to help bees include planting a diverse set of native plants which flower at different times of the year; avoiding pesticides, fungicides and herbicides in gardens; protecting wild bee colonies when possible; helping raise awareness about the importance of bees and how their decline affects humanity; and sponsoring a hive.