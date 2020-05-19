Toddler tests positive for virus

MOUNT VERNON — A two-year-old boy is among two new positive coronavirus cases reported for Knox County.

Knox Public Health reported Monday that the boy was tested at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. KPH Spokesperson Pam Palm said the child was showing symptoms of the virus and had been exposed to a positive case. The boy is recovering at home.

Palm said the boy was tested at Children’s but was not hospitalized at the time. When asked if the child is being treated, Palm said of cases in general “there’s really no treatment unless complications develop.”

It is believed the child was exposed to a family acquaintance who was positive for the virus but was not symptomatic at the time, Palm said. Contact tracing — investigating who the child may have been in contact with recently — is ongoing.

Palm said she does not know if the boy was exposed to other children.

The second positive case reported Monday was a 53-year-old man who works at the North Central Correctional Complex in Marion. He is isolated at home.

According to numbers released by Knox County EMA, the county currently has 23 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 291 tests have been administered, with 251 negative results and 15 tests pending. There are four probable cases, which are cases diagnosed by a medical professional without a test being performed.

A Knox County man who died in Florida is the county’s sole COVID-19 fatality. Out of the remaining 23 positive cases, all but the two announced Monday and another announced Friday has recovered.

* * *

Knox County COVID-19 Positive Cases Results Age Gender Tested in Details Current Status 3/20 28 Female Franklin Works in Franklin County; Not Hospitalized Recovered 3/23 71 Male Knox Traveled from Florida; Hospitalized at KCH Recovered 3/29 38 Male Licking Works in Franklin County Recovered 3/30 72 Female Franklin Hospitalized at KCH Recovered 4/1 90 Male Florida Hospitalized in Florida Deceased 4/4 42 Male Knox Not Hospitalized Recovered 4/5 72 Female Knox Exposed to a confirmed case in another county Recovered 4/8 28 Male Knox Works in Marion County; Not hospitalized Recovered 4/10 77 Female Knox No Known Exposure Recovered 4/12 22 Female Knox Works in Knox and Franklin County Recovered 4/15 54 Male Knox Works in Marion County Recovered 4/19 37 Female Knox Works in Richland County Recovered 4/21 39 Male Knox Exposure to another confirmed case Recovered 4/22 54 Male Knox Works in Knox County Recovered 4/23 45 Male Knox Healthcare worker in Marion County Recovered 4/29 79 Female Knox Recently returned from Florida Recovered 5/1 58 Male Franklin Works in Franklin County Recovered 5/1 32 Male Knox Works in Franklin County Recovered 5/3 30 Female Knox Works in Licking County Recovered 5/6 56 Female Knox Healthcare worker in Mahoning and Knox County Recovered 5/15 56 Female Franklin Healthcare worker in Franklin County Home Isolation 5/17 2 Male Franklin Tested at Children’s Hospital; Exposed to positive case Home Isolation 5/18 53 Male Knox Works in Marion County Home Isolation

SOURCE Knox Public Health on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11 a.m.

