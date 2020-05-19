Toddler tests positive for virus

MOUNT VERNON — A two-year-old boy is among two new positive coronavirus cases reported for Knox County.
Knox Public Health reported Monday that the boy was tested at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. KPH Spokesperson Pam Palm said the child was showing symptoms of the virus and had been exposed to a positive case. The boy is recovering at home.
Palm said the boy was tested at Children’s but was not hospitalized at the time. When asked if the child is being treated, Palm said of cases in general “there’s really no treatment unless complications develop.”
It is believed the child was exposed to a family acquaintance who was positive for the virus but was not symptomatic at the time, Palm said. Contact tracing — investigating who the child may have been in contact with recently — is ongoing.
Palm said she does not know if the boy was exposed to other children.
The second positive case reported Monday was a 53-year-old man who works at the North Central Correctional Complex in Marion. He is isolated at home.
According to numbers released by Knox County EMA, the county currently has 23 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 291 tests have been administered, with 251 negative results and 15 tests pending. There are four probable cases, which are cases diagnosed by a medical professional without a test being performed.
A Knox County man who died in Florida is the county’s sole COVID-19 fatality. Out of the remaining 23 positive cases, all but the two announced Monday and another announced Friday has recovered.
* * *
|Results
|Age
|Gender
|Tested in
|Details
|Current Status
|3/20
|28
|Female
|Franklin
|Works in Franklin County; Not Hospitalized
|Recovered
|3/23
|71
|Male
|Knox
|Traveled from Florida; Hospitalized at KCH
|Recovered
|3/29
|38
|Male
|Licking
|Works in Franklin County
|Recovered
|3/30
|72
|Female
|Franklin
|Hospitalized at KCH
|Recovered
|4/1
|90
|Male
|Florida
|Hospitalized in Florida
|Deceased
|4/4
|42
|Male
|Knox
|Not Hospitalized
|Recovered
|4/5
|72
|Female
|Knox
|Exposed to a confirmed case in another county
|Recovered
|4/8
|28
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Marion County; Not hospitalized
|Recovered
|4/10
|77
|Female
|Knox
|No Known Exposure
|Recovered
|4/12
|22
|Female
|Knox
|Works in Knox and Franklin County
|Recovered
|4/15
|54
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Marion County
|Recovered
|4/19
|37
|Female
|Knox
|Works in Richland County
|Recovered
|4/21
|39
|Male
|Knox
|Exposure to another confirmed case
|Recovered
|4/22
|54
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Knox County
|Recovered
|4/23
|45
|Male
|Knox
|Healthcare worker in Marion County
|Recovered
|4/29
|79
|Female
|Knox
|Recently returned from Florida
|Recovered
|5/1
|58
|Male
|Franklin
|Works in Franklin County
|Recovered
|5/1
|32
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Franklin County
|Recovered
|5/3
|30
|Female
|Knox
|Works in Licking County
|Recovered
|5/6
|56
|Female
|Knox
|Healthcare worker in Mahoning and Knox County
|Recovered
|5/15
|56
|Female
|Franklin
|Healthcare worker in Franklin County
|Home Isolation
|5/17
|2
|Male
|Franklin
|Tested at Children’s Hospital; Exposed to positive case
|Home Isolation
|5/18
|53
|Male
|Knox
|Works in Marion County
|Home Isolation
SOURCE Knox Public Health on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11 a.m.
