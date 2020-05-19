Opinions differ on re-opening

DANVILLE — Danville Village Council Monday addressed mixed opinions and different proposals on how to reopen the village under the COVID-19 public health environment.

In the meeting held via Zoom, Councilmember Deb Ridgeway suggested that since food service is allowed to gradually reopen, the village should set up picnic tables for customers to dine outdoors. However, the village does not have existing picnic tables to use, according to information shared in the meeting.

Business owners are invited to the next council meeting, June 1 at 7 p.m. via Zoom and/or share their thoughts by emailing Mayor Joe Mazzari at villagedanvillemayor@gmail.com.

Governor Mike DeWine has announced that restaurants and bars are allowed to resume outdoor dining on May 15. Dine-in services are scheduled to resume on May 21. Reopened businesses are to comply with sector-specific operating requirements. The required and recommended practices can be found online at coronavirus.ohio.gov under the Responsible RestartOhio tab.

The next council meeting is expected to be a mix of in-person and remote appearances based on councilmembers’ varying comfort levels. The council meeting room will be open for in-person attendance while a Zoom link will also be available for those who wish to attend remotely.

Mazzari said masks are allowed but not mandated. The mayor expressed that he does not plan on wearing a mask himself. Council members are asked to evaluate for themselves how they want to attend the meeting and if they want to wear masks.

Village Solicitor Noel Alden noted that mask-wearing is less about protecting the wearer but to protect those around them.

Councilmembers Patrick Crow and Jill Byers both expressed that they would prefer to attend the next meeting remotely via Zoom.

The municipal building itself will not reopen until mid-June after the new bathrooms and police department construction are completed, according to information shared at the meeting.

Mazzari said the village may consider modifying the rules around park use. He noted that people were observed utilizing the park while keeping proper social distance over the weekend. The park bathrooms will remain closed to the public and signs could be added to remind people of health guidelines, Mazzari suggested.

Recreational sites and playgrounds remain closed and do not have a scheduled timeline to reopen as of May 15, according to state guidelines online.

As the recycling bins have been removed from The Hometown Market parking lot, if or how recycling will return to the village is currently under discussion.

Mazzari previously suggested the recycling bins be relocated to the American Legion parking lot. Crow raised concerns that the parking lot may not be able to accommodate recycling bin truck access.

“From my experience with dumpsters and these trucks that haul them, that up there is a terrible place to put those things,” Crow said, noting that the lot is muddy and does not have adequate gravel. “If we’re using the same size dumpsters, the trucks… are going to sink into that mud and gravel and make huge ruts. It’s going to cost money to either gravel it or pave it, which is probably going to involve leveling the lot, because it’s on a slant and you can see many potholes in the mud that’s already there.”

Mazzari said the village will “dress up” the lot and suggested that the lot has a base under the existing layer of mud and gravel.

“I think that of all the places in the village, that has the most access for the trucks and has also access to put proper lighting and also cameras,” Mazzari said. “So if someone is going to do illegal dumping, we may be able to capture that happening.”

Crow voiced his second concern that since the dumpsters were removed, he had noticed the smell of burning trash more frequently in the village.

Mazzari suggested that if someone notices burning trash, they could locate the site and notify law enforcement or the fire department.

“We can’t be the cure for people’s illegal dumping of stuff,” Mazzari said.

“But if they’re burning the recyclables (without the dumpsters) too, that doesn’t help anything,” Crow noted.

The village removed the recycling bins from the market parking lot in late-April, citing improper dumping.

Other village maintenance business included zoning compliance. Mazzari reported that Zoning Enforcement Officer Lisa Lyons will be sending out notifications to owners about zoning issues on their properties, such as abandoned appliances and cars without license plates.

Ridgeway asked if the council could have a list of names so they could follow up on each property’s progress.

Mazzari said the council had had a “hit list” in the past for properties that the village would like to “press an issue with,” however council would not mention names in a public council meeting.

Ridgeway agreed that the council does not necessarily have to mention names in a public setting.

“Just say like ‘x amount of property has been taken care of’ (and) general location,” Ridgeway said. “We all drive around town, are we seeing the same things? Are we seeing the same properties?”

Mazzari referred the question to Alden, the village solicitor.

Alden said he was reticent to have this conversation until the property owners have at least been notified.

“During past meetings, we’ve certainly given addresses to make sure Lisa knows. So if anybody has specific properties they want Lisa to look at — I would encourage you to talk to Lisa directly — but you’re more than welcome to say what you want in a council meeting,” Alden said. “ I would prefer we have gone a little bit down that process though.”

The council also authorized a $38,500 payment from the village’s account to contract engineers to forward the Mickley/Richards Streets water infrastructure project. Mazzari suggested that the money would eventually come out of the $104,000 EPA rotating loan that the village is in the process of getting.

“A lot of if’s in the world right now. The one is constant at the moment is we got to pay this money,” Mazzari said. “Otherwise we can’t move forward, we can’t get the (Community Development Block) grant, we can’t fix Richards Street and Mickley Street.”