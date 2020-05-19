MOUNT VERNON — Hugh E. Bales, 44, of Mount Vernon, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born Aug. 4, 1975, in Mount Vernon. Hugh was a 1994 graduate of Mount Vernon High School.

He is survived by his mother, Jill (Michael) Phillips of Mount Vernon; Lori Miller of Mount Vernon and children, Isaiah Miller of Mount Vernon and Karlie Miller of Mount Vernon; a grandson, Jayden Stevens; three brothers, Timothy (Tammy) Bales of Holmes County, Adam Bales of Mount Vernon, Alex (Lacey) Bales of Hilton Head, SC; and his grandmother, Jean Hobbs of Mount Vernon.

Hugh was preceded in death by his father, James “Bud” Bales.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday beginning at 2 p.m. in Mound View Cemetery in Mount Vernon. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Hugh E. Bales.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.