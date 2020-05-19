MOUNT VERNON — Helen Grace Redmond, 78, of Mount Vernon passed away at her home Monday, May 18, 2020.

She was born Feb. 25, 1942, in Lima, to the late Cloyd and Blanch (Tucker) Busick. Helen was employed as an aide at the Ashley Manor Nursing Home and was a member of the Fredericktown Holiness Church. Helen’s life was her children and grandchildren whom she loved very much.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth (Judy) Redmond; her grandchildren, Danielle (Shane) Furnis, Nichol (Jerako) Salva, Timothy (Samantha) Redmond, Alex Anderson, Anthony Anderson; her 15 great-grandchildren; and her two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, James Redmond; a brother and two sisters.

In keeping with Helen’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 21, beginning at 12 p.m. in Swamp College Cemetery (near Celina) with Brother Darren Smith officiating.

