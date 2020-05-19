Good, bad, ugly of remote learning

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City Schools Board of Education heard Monday the results of the Thought Exchange for Online/Remote Learning that was released online for public comment in late April.

School Superintendent Bill Seder said he wanted to share the results of the thought exchange that was presented to the community about four weeks into the online and remote learning, which came about due to the closure of the school buildings.

“We had our growing pains in the first three weeks of the online, remote learning,” Seder said. “And we wanted to hear from our parents, our students and our staff (about) what was working well and what we could improve upon.”

Overall, Seder said there were over 1,005 participants and they generated 897 thoughts about the situation. A majority of the participants, 41 percent, associated themselves with the high school. Middle school participation made up 23 percent and the rest were a mix of the elementary schools with an average of 6 percent per school. Of the 1,005 participants, 647 were responses from parents, 216 were from students and 140 were from staff members.

Seder pulled the top 10 results overall from the thought exchange and the results were positive. He read off the responses which dealt with communication and food services.

“Shout out to the food service staff, thank you,” Seder said, reading from the comments. “We appreciate all the teachers and other staff are doing to keep our kids learning as much as possible while at home.”

On the flip side, the responses from the students were, according to Seder, a little bit different than the overall thoughts. The students included more constructive criticism about the online class learning. Seder read the top 10 results which were about the amount of work given, having Friday be a workday like the middle school and having teachers stick to an upload schedule for assignments.

“So (this) just gives you a real different flavor of the different audiences,” Seder said. “If I had to share a couple of key takeaways beyond the ones that were shared, as you go down and look through all 800 and some comments, in-person live or recorded lessons were preferred.”

Other takeaways include: Having consistent communication; one learning management system like Schoology or Moodle; Chromebooks were essential and appreciated; internet access can be a challenge and that a consistent and structured daily schedule is important. Seder said they will try to provide the thought exchange live on the district website so community members can dig in and look through the responses.

“And finally, here’s the last piece of update, this is a bill dollar question and I wish I had the million-dollar answer at the moment, but what will school look like next year?” Seder said. “The reality is we just don’t know. Until we get some more definitive guidance, it makes it difficult for us to plan.”

But the school has taken some steps to start planning. Seder said they are starting a re-opening committee that will include teachers, parents, students and administrators to assist in the process of figuring out how to open.

The board also:

•Approved the list of graduating seniors as presented.

•Announced the summer lunch program will begin June 1 from 11 a.m. to noon and locations are still to be announced.

•Approved resolution 30-20 for the payment of full-year and spring supplemental and pupil-activity contracts during the stay-at-home order and closure of school buildings.

•Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Mount Vernon Education Association regarding supplemental pay.

•Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Mount Vernon Education Association regarding teachers’ evaluations.

•Approved the adoption of Eureka Math from Great Minds for the elementary school math curriculum.

•Approved an agency coordination agreement with The Station Break for the use of district facilities to prepare meals for senior citizens in the event of a catastrophic situation, effective Aug. 18, 2020, to Aug. 18, 2021.

•Approved an agreement with Licking Rehabilitation Services, Incorporated for occupation and physical therapy beginning Aug. 1, 2020, for a three-year cycle.

•Approved various retirements, resignations and other personnel.