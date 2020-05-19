Football: KMAC adds Loudonville as its newest member

MOUNT GILEAD – Loudonville is the newest member of the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference, the league announced in a release Monday. The Redbirds will begin league play in 2022 for football only.

“The KMAC interviewed and assessed several viable candidates,” KMAC commissioner Barry Wolf said in the release. “We looked at items such as school size, non-varsity sports, travel, long-term growth and continuity with the league.”

Loudonville played in the Mid-Buckeye Conference with current KMAC schools Danville, East Knox, Fredericktown and Centerburg. Fredericktown and Centerburg left the MBC to join the MOAC in 2013 and East Knox followed in 2014.

Danville left the MBC in 2017 to become a charter member of the KMAC with East Knox, Fredericktown, Centerburg, Mount Gilead, Cardington-Lincoln, Northmor and Highland.

Left with no football in the MBC, the Redbirds moved to the Principals Athletic Conference as a football-only member in 2017.

The KMAC had an opening after Highland announced its plan to move back to the MOAC for the 2021-22 school year in all sports except football, which will join the following year.

