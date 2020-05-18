One injured in stabbing on west side

MOUNT VERNON — A Mount Vernon man was injured in a stabbing incident Sunday.

The 41-year-old man called 911 Sunday from a 200 block South Jefferson Street residence at approximately 8:04 p.m. to report that he had been stabbed. In the call, the man told dispatch “to send somebody here before I get (angry).”

“I just got stabbed,” the man said. “I got like a 10-inch gash on me. Hurry.”

The man’s mother called 911 a short time later and identified the man she said stabbed her son. She said the assailant was gone, and was barefoot and carrying a baseball bat. She said she didn’t

know if he still had the knife used in the stabbing.

The mother reported her son was stabbed in the arm.

The stabbing victim was treated and released from Knox Community Hospital, according to KCH Marketing/Development Director Jeff Scott.

It is not known if the alleged assailant has been arrested. Court and Knox County Jail records indicate no arrests were made in the incident as of press time.

Mount Vernon Police officials were unavailable for comment. The police report, filed as a felony-level assault, states the incident will be forwarded to the Knox County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.