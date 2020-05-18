MOUNT VERNON — Norman R. Chaney, 85, of Mount Vernon, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Feb. 19, 1935, in Clay County, Indiana, the son of Hareld and Mildred (Love) Chaney. Norman proudly served in the United States Army as a private first class medic. He was a well-educated gentleman and used that knowledge to teach others, serving as a professor for over 50 years at Otterbein University where he just recently retired.

Norman was a 1954 graduate of Brazil High School in Indiana. In 1960 he graduated from Indiana Central College earning a Bachelor of arts degree in English and philosophy. Between being a full-time student at Yale University and taking classes in the summer at Indiana University, Bloomington, Norman graduated with a master’s degree in arts and divinity specializing in theology, English and comparative literature. He would follow that with earning a master’s degree in 1969 from the University of Chicago where he would also earn his doctorate degree in 1975 in fields of religion and literature.

Norman was a modern Renaissance man with varied interests. He was a philosopher, poet, minister, naturalist/farmer, world traveler, private pilot, singer (opera: Verdi’s Aida, chorus, church choir), carpenter, and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Norman was a member of the United Methodist Church where he served as an elder for the South Indiana Conference. He was also a member of the Modern Language Association, UFO United Flying Octogenarians, AOPA, American Association of University Professors, American Philosophical Association and American Academy of Religion.

He is survived by his wife, Freda M. (Morris) Chaney, whom he married on Aug. 17, 1996; three children, Elizabeth Maher of Reelsville, IN, Paul Chaney of Reelsville, IN and Heather Chaney of Indianapolis, IN; step children, Adrian Chan of San Francisco, Jacqueline Chan of Marin County, CA, and Vicki (Todd) Lowery of La Grange, KY; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Roberta (Brian) Turner of Canberra, Australia, and Madeline (George) Barton of Westerville.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Chaney and a granddaughter, Arianna Dowdy.

Friends may call Friday, May 22, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home, 201 Newark Road, Mount Vernon, where a funeral service will be held Saturday, May 23, beginning at 11 a.m. Chaplain Judy Utsler will be officiating. Burial with military honors provided by the Knox County Joint Veterans Council will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Gambier.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Norman R. Chaney Memorial Scholarship, Otterbein University, 1 South Grove Street, Westerville, OH 43081, or online at www.givecampus.com/campaigns/13371/donations/new

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

